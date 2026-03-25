Drivers in UK face £30 petrol and diesel limit under new rationing plans

Reportedly a precautionary move

As part of preparation for a possible supply crisis due to the conflict in the Middle East, the UK government is reviewing emergency petrol and diesel rationing plans.

As per reports, these government plans could include a fuel purchase limit of £30, while essential services like the NHS and police will have priority access.

As the war in the Middle East continues, the fears of fuel rationing have grown.

The critical Strait of Hormuz supply route, through which passes around one fifth of globally traded oil, has been blocked by Iran.

However, according to automotive technology firm Regit, UK officials have stressed that the move is precautionary and not a sign of imminent shortages.

“At the moment, it is too early to tell what the impact of this crisis will be in the coming months”, Labour MP Dan Tomlinson said when asked if the government was considering to implement fuel rationing.

“What we have seen in the last two weeks is that there has been a sharp increase in the cost of oil used to heat people's homes, and the Government has stepped in and said we're going to provide £50 million of support for people across the UK who are reliant on heating oil.”

“We will monitor the situation, and we'll monitor it carefully.”

As per Regit reports, the government has confirmed it is reviewing its national fuel emergency plans, designed to protect essential services if a significant fuel shortage were ever to occur.

Through these measures, the UK could react swiftly, in the event of further disruption in supply chains globally.