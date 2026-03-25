What are the demands mentioned in Trump’s ‘15-point peace plan’ with Iran?

Trump said Iran wanted a deal 'so badly'

A spokesman for the Iranian military has said that the US is “negotiating with itself”, adding that “someone like us will never come to terms with someone like you”, nearly a month after the start of the joint US-Israeli attacks on Iran.

Iran’s statement comes following US President Donald Trump’s comments that Iran wants a deal “so badly”, as he said on Tuesday that Iran gave the US a “very big present worth a tremendous amount of money”.

As per the BBC, unconfirmed reports also say the US has handed over a 15-point peace plan to Iran.

The plan reportedly includes Iran dismantling nuclear facilities, in exchange for lifting of sanctions.

The BBC reports that it hasn’t seen the 15-point plan which Trump says he has sent to Iran, while there has been no official confirmation of its contents.

Meanwhile, some details of the plan are being reported in the Israeli and US media.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, the plan includes several demands.



They are as follows:

• The nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow will be taken out of use and destroyed

• Transparency and oversight by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) over activities in Iran

• Iran will abandon the use of armed proxies in the region, and stop its funding and arming of regional affiliates

• Dismantling of existing nuclear capabilities that have already been accumulated

• A commitment to never strive to achieve nuclear weapons

• No nuclear material will be enriched on Iranian soil, and all enriched material will be handed over to the IAEA

• The Strait of Hormuz will remain open and constitute a “free maritime zone”

• Iran's missiles will be subject to a future decision, but they would be limited in quantity and range, and only for self-defence purposes

Under the plan, Iran is reportedly to receive:

• American assistance in developing a civilian nuclear project in Bushehr for electricity production

• Removal of all sanctions

• Removal of the threat of renewing sanctions



There are also reports of a possible month-long ceasefire while discussions take place.



This also remains unconfirmed, with no details given by the White House.

While according to CBS News, at the same time the Pentagon is preparing to deploy some troops to Iran.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the Pentagon are set to deploy 3,000 troops to the Gulf.

A decision to put boots on the ground in Iran has not yet been made, however deploying the 82nd Airbourne Division is said to open the door for Trump to make several strategic options.