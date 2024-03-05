Search icon

05th Mar 2024

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age

Charlie Herbert

colson smith real age

The Corrie actor is a contestant on this year’s series of Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother fans have been left speechless after realising how old Coronation Street star Colson Smith is.

The reality show was back on TV for the first time in six years last night, with the series making its ITV debut.

The show initially found fame on Channel 4, before moving to Channel 5, where the most recent season aired in 2018.

The opening episode was hosted by presenters AJ Odudu and Will Best and saw a host of famous faces enter the iconic house.

This included former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, TV presenter Fern Britton, Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Another of those involved in the series is 25-year-old Colson Smith, who many of you will recognise from his role as Craig Tinker in Coronation Street.

But some were left speechless when they realised how old Colson is.

Taking to X, one person wrote: “Colson being 25 will be the most shocking thing this series.”

Another commented: “It actually blows my mind that Colson Smith is only 25.”

A third said: “Wow, that guy Colson Smith is only 25.”

“Can you believe Colson Smith is only 25 years old? He looks at least 40”

On Monday night’s launch show, Colson was asked by AJ and Will how he felt about entering the Big Brother house.

He described it as a “pinch-me moment” and said he was excited to show off his personality.

He said: “This is three weeks off work for me. I don’t want to do any acting and want to be me for a bit.”

You can catch Colson and the rest of the housemates on ITV1 and ITVX at 9pm tonight for the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Every episode will be at 9pm each night from Sunday to Friday for the next three weeks.

