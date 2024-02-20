Search icon

Entertainment

20th Feb 2024

Susanna Reid fights back tears as she announces Strictly star’s death live on air

Charlie Herbert

Susanna Reid fights back tears as she announces Strictly star's death live on air

The pair had danced together on the show

Susanna Reid had to hold back tears as she announced the death of her former Strictly co-star Robin Windsor live on air.

On Tuesday morning, it was announced that Windsor had passed away at the age of 44. He had starred on the much-loved BBC show from 2010 to 2013, during which time he partnered Deborah Meaden, Lisa Riley, Anita Dobson and Patsy Kensit.

In 2011, Susanna Reid took part in the Children in Need special of Strictly Come Dancing and was partnered with Windsor.

The Good Morning Britain presenter became emotional as the news broke live on air, telling her co-host Ed Balls that he would have to read out the statement because she could not.

She said: “I’ve got some very sad news to break about a much-loved member of the Strictly Come Dancing family, because on their Facebook page today… I’m sorry I’m not going to be able to read this Ed because I danced with him.”

After Balls, who is also a former Strictly contestant, read out the statement announcing the news, he also paid tribute to Windsor.

He said: “I never was on the show at the same time as him, but his reputation long outlived his tenure on that show.”

Speaking about her time dancing with Windsor, Reid said he was “larger than life.”

She continued: “I fell in love with him and fell in love with dancing when I danced with him back then.

“He was an absolutely remarkable dancer, incredibly strong and creative. He was just so enthusiastic about dancing. I just adored him, he was the most incredible personality. There was something very special about him.”

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood paid tribute to his former colleague on social media, describing him as “one of the kindest, gentle, honest, funny and caring people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing and working with.”

Former Strictly pro James Jordan said “everyone who came in contact with him adored him, whilst newsreader Dan Walker, who appeared on the show in 2021, said he was “loved by so many on that show.”

Windsor’s death was announced on Tuesday morning by Burn the Floor, the dance company he founded.

A statement said: “The Burn the Floor (BTF) family has lost one of its founding members, Robin “Bobby” Windsor – who has tragically passed away. A BTF journeyman he danced with us for twenty years – including Broadway, The West End and all our crazy adventures around the world.

“His stunning image attached with Jessica Raffa defined our company, colourful, extreme and sensual. His talent, attitude, energy and personality helped create the Burn the Floor stage reputation. He leaves a void in our hearts that will never be filled, yet our wonderful memories will stay forever.”

Windsor had most recently been starring in Come What May, a Moulin Rouge tribute show produced by Sisco Entertainment.

In a tribute on social media, the company wrote: “His extraordinary ability to express emotion through movement captivated audiences, leaving them spellbound with every step.

“Beyond his impeccable dancing, Robin’s vibrant spirit lit up the room, infusing rehearsals and performances with infectious energy and warmth.

“His laughter was contagious, his kindness boundless. His friendship was a gift cherished by all who had the privilege of knowing him. Robin, you will be deeply missed.”

Fans fume at ‘shameful’ Matthew Perry snub at last night’s BAFTAs

