Search icon

Entertainment

04th Mar 2024

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

Charlie Herbert

Emma Thompson says she was 'humiliated' by husband's affair with Helena Bonham-Carter

All three of them had starred in the Harry Potter films

Emma Thompson has recalled how “humiliated” she felt after her husband of six years had an affair with Helena Bonham Carter.

Dame Thompson is one of the biggest names in acting, having won two Oscars and three Baftas for her performances on screen over the years.

To a certain generation, she may be best known for her role as Divination teacher Professor Sybill Trelawney in the Harry Potter, appearing alongside Bonham Carter who starred as Bellatrix Lestrange.

Before either of the pair appeared in the franchise, Thompson had been married to another Harry Potter actor, Kenneth Branagh.

He played Gilderoy Lockhart in the Chamber of Secrets, and married Thompson in 1989.

Branagh and Thompson married in 1989 (Getty)

The pair’s marriage ended acrimoniously though, when they separated in 1995 after Branagh had an affair with Bonham Carter.

Branagh and Bonham Carter are said to have started the affair in 1994 when they played each other’s love interests in Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein.

According to Thompson, Bonham Carter wasn’t the only woman he had a relationship with during their marriage, and she recently spoke to the New Yorker about how betrayed she felt at the time.

She admitted she had felt “humiliated” by the affair, telling the publication: “I was utterly, utterly blind to the fact that he had relationships with other women on set. What I learned was how easy it is to be blinded by your own desire to deceive yourself.

“I was half alive. Any sense of being a lovable or worthy person had gone completely.”

Thompson has also spoken in interviews about how her and Bonham Carter buried the hatchet “years and years ago” though.

Thompson has managed to ‘make peace’ with Bonham Carter since the affair (Getty)

Speaking to the Telegraph back in 2013, she explained: “I’ve had so much bloody practice at crying in a bedroom, then having to go out and be cheerful, gathering up the pieces of my heart and putting them in a drawer.

“That is… all blood under the bridge. You can’t hold on to anything like that. I just think… pfft. It’s pointless. I haven’t got the energy for it. Helena and I made our peace years and years ago… she’s a wonderful woman.”

Thompson went on to marry Greg Wise, who she met whilst the pair were filming Sense and Sensibility together in 1995.

The couple married in 2003, and Thompson has previously said Wise “saved” her from the depression to fell into after her divorce from Branagh.

“He picked up the pieces and put them together again,” she told the Observer.

Related links:

Harry Potter actress had secret 9-year relationship with co-star

Topics:

emma thompson,Helena Bonham Carter,kenneth branagh

RELATED ARTICLES

Emma Thompson’s Matilda fat-suit branded ‘dehumanising and degrading’

body image

Emma Thompson’s Matilda fat-suit branded ‘dehumanising and degrading’

By Charlie Herbert

Helena Bonham Carter set for villain role in James Bond

Daniel Craig

Helena Bonham Carter set for villain role in James Bond

By Kyle Picknell

MORE FROM JOE

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

matthew lillard

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

By Charlie Herbert

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

Disney

Disney considering bringing back Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow

By Charlie Herbert

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

BRIT Awards

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

By Ryan Price

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

By Simon Kelly

The Chase’s baffling maths question leaves Chaser and contestant stumped

Bradley Walsh

The Chase’s baffling maths question leaves Chaser and contestant stumped

By Ryan Price

Paul Tierney removed from refereeing duties following Nottingham Forest v Liverpool mistake

Paul Tierney removed from refereeing duties following Nottingham Forest v Liverpool mistake

By JOE

Elliot Page says he had 2-year secret relationship with his co-star

Elliot Page says he had 2-year secret relationship with his co-star

By Nina McLaughlin

Wayne Rooney says he wants to be Man United’s next manager as new role announced

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney says he wants to be Man United’s next manager as new role announced

By Charlie Herbert

Football fans are all saying the same thing after Wayne Rooney lands new job

Wayne Rooney

Football fans are all saying the same thing after Wayne Rooney lands new job

By Charlie Herbert

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney lands new job weeks after Birmingham sacking

By Charlie Herbert

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

Martin Lewis

Martin Lewis warns people to stock up on household necessity ahead of price increase

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

Food

McDonald’s menu update sees return of fan favourite from next week

By JOE

Roy Keane throws Ten Hag future into question and pinpoints biggest issue

Erik Ten Hag

Roy Keane throws Ten Hag future into question and pinpoints biggest issue

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton kept surgery details private to ‘protect her children’

By Kat O'Connor

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

matthew lillard

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

By Charlie Herbert

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

Fish and Chips

Restaurant has best response to customer’s moan about being charged £8 for fish and chips

By Jack Peat

Hadrian’s Wall is a symbol of ‘queer history’, English Heritage says

English heritage

Hadrian’s Wall is a symbol of ‘queer history’, English Heritage says

By JOE

Load more stories