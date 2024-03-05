Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air

A strong start to Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton‘s uncle was asked where his niece was as he joined the new series of Celebrity Big Brother.

The celebrity reality TV show returned to screens on Monday night for the first time in six years, and saw a host of famous faces enter the iconic.

This included former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, TV presenter Fern Britton, Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

Along with these celebs, another of those taking part in the show is Gary Goldsmith, who is the Princess of Wales’s uncle.

The 58-year-old businessman is the younger brother of Kate’s mother, Carole, and attended the wedding of his niece and Prince William in 2011.

As he entered the Big Brother house on Monday evening, he was asked a couple of questions by hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

You can watch the moment below.

Odudu asked him: “The nation needs to know, will Kate be watching?”

He replied: “If she is it will be behind a sofa, I guess.”

Best then asked: “Which sofa though?” with Odudu adding “where’s the sofa?!”

Goldsmith joked: “It will be a nice one in a nice house, I can guarantee that.”

“I love that, she’s somewhere nice.” Odudu said.

Celebrity Big Brother was broadcast live on ITV for the first time last night, with the show having initially found fame on Channel 4, before moving to Channel 5, where the final season aired in 2018.

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1 and ITVX nightly.

