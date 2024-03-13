Jedward slam ‘cold-hearted’ Louis Walsh after his ‘vile’ comments on air

Jedward have labelled Louis Walsh a “cold-hearted b*****d”” after he told his fellow Celebrity Big Brother housemates that the twins were “vile.”

The X Factor stars, whose names are John and Edward Grimes, were managed by Walsh from 2009 to 2013 after they shot to fame on the ITV singing show.

But on Tuesday night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother, the former X Factor judge told actor Colson Smith that the pair were “vile,” saying they were a “novelty” act who “made me £5m.”

After the Corrie star asked him “what were Jedward like,” Walsh said they were “vile.”

When Smith said the twins had “done well”, Louis responded: “I got £5 million from them. I swear on my mother’s life.”

He added: “And they were vile. But they were novelty. It was great for the show. It was all about the show.”

The 32-year-olds slammed their former manager, describing him as a “cold hearted b****d” who didn’t send flowers after their mother’s death.

In a series of posts on X, the duo insisted that “justice would be served.”

They wrote: “Louis Walsh is a cold hearted b*****d who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died.”

Louis Walsh is a cold hearted bastard who didn’t even send us flowers when our mom died — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 12, 2024

The second post said: “Louis Walsh b****d and talked about us to our best friend Tara Reid and then we fired him!”

Louis Walsh Bitched and talked about us to our best friend Tara Reid and then we fired him! — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 12, 2024

They added that without their mum they “wouldn’t be here today,” describing Walsh as an “absolute weirdo with bad intentions for all.”

In another post, the twins claimed that Girls Aloud and Ronan Keating, two acts Walsh used to manage, also “hate” him, writing: “All future acts should be made aware of what this VILE man is really like.”

A final tweet read: “Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful we aren’t going to have our character taken. Justice will be served.”

Louis reopened these wounds all by himself being spiteful and disrespectful we aren’t going to have our character taken. Justice will be served — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) March 12, 2024

The twins had been watching Walsh’s comments with Gemma Collins at her house, and she shared a clip of their reaction on TikTok.

In her own post on Instagram, she wrote: “Shocked to see what was said about my boys. They are the sweetest, talented, polite, educated, kind boys I’ve ever met hence why they are always in my company!! TEAM JEDWARD.”

Walsh has been joined in the Big Brother house this series by fellow former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne.

Together, the pair have not been afraid to voice their opinion on celebrities from across the world of entertainment.

Related links:

Celebrity Big Brother fans stunned by Corrie star Colson Smith’s real age