Sharon Osbourne’s touching plan for remaining years with Ozzy following CBB departure

Sharon Osbourne has shared her plans for her final years with husband Ozzy as she left Celebrity Big Brother.

The former X factor judge became the latest contestant to be evicted from the house on Tuesday evening, bringing an end to her time on the reality TV show.

This means the 71-year-old can now return to her husband Ozzy, who has been suffering with health issues in recent years.

A Celebrity Lodger to go down in history, we'll miss you in the House Sharon! #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/he09lQCZYN — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 12, 2024

The pair have been married in 1982 and have five children together.

But in 2019, the Black Sabbath frontman was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease, and last year, he said he had ten years to live “at best.”

During her stint in the Big Brother house, the TV personality spoke to her fellow housemate Marisha Wallace about her husband’s wellbeing and their plans for their final years together.

She said: “He is doing ok, it’s hard for him but he’s doing ok.”

Sharon explained that the couple plan to return to the UK in April, while still visiting LA to see their children.

She continued: “I’m going to be here from April, my hubby is coming over and we’ll still go back over there because our kids are still there but we’ll have this as our base. I miss it here, very very much.”

The pair have lived in LA for more than two decades, but are both from the UK. Sharon was born in London, and Ozzy is one of Birmingham’s most famous sons.

Along with his Parkinson’s diagnosis, Ozzy has undergone a number of surgeries to his spine, which he injured in 2019.

A fall dislodged the metal rods that were put into his body after a severe quad bike crash in 2003. Last year, the West Midlands rocker had four surgeries to his spine, the last of which he said left him “virtually crippled.”

His health issues prompted him to cancel his farewell tour in 2023, but this year Sharon revealed that Ozzy was hoping to perform two final shows at Villa Park, the home of his hometown club, Aston Villa.

Ozzy told Rolling Stone he doesn’t “even think about Parkinson’s that much”, but said his past alcohol and drug use meant he “”should have been dead way before” most of his friends.

“Why am I the last man standing? I don’t understand any of it. Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, ‘Why the f**k did you make it?!'” he said. “I’m not boasting about any of it because I should have been dead a thousand times. I’ve had my stomach pumped God knows how many times.”

