Celebrity Big Brother fans complain just minutes into series as they beg for change

Celebrity Big Brother returned to screens on Monday night, but some fans were unhappy just minutes into the series.

The reality show was back on TV for the first time in six years last night, with the series making its ITV debut.

The show initially found fame on Channel 4, before moving to Channel 5, where the most recent season aired in 2018.

The opening episode was hosted by presenters AJ Odudu and Wil Best and saw a host of famous faces enter the iconic house.

This included former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, TV presenter Fern Britton, Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

But some viewers were quick to voice their displeasure with Odudu and Best, complaining about the hosting duo on social media and calling for previous Big Brother presenters Rylan Clark and Emma Willis to front the show.

One person wrote: “Who picked these two as presenters? Emma and Rylan please come back.”

Another said: “God the presenting is awkward, bring back Emma and Rylan.”

“I love BB/CBB, but this production is atrocious and very amateurish. Bring back Emma and Rylan! These two are not BB,” a third commented.

OK we are SO ready to meet the Housemates now @AJOdudu and @iamwillbest! #CBBUK pic.twitter.com/pdatSGA7DN — Celebrity Big Brother UK (@bbuk) March 3, 2024

Someone else said: “I still don’t feel right watching without seeing Emma Willis.”

Speaking before the start of the new series, Odudu and Best shared their excitement for the return of Celebrity Big Brother.

Best said: “I couldn’t be more excited! Some of the most iconic moments from Big Brother throughout the years have come from the Celebrity Big Brother series. When people think of Big Brother nowadays they often think of the GC, they think of ‘David’s dead!’ These were all given to us by celebs.”

AJ added: “I’m so excited! Off the back of the success of the civilian show, it’s amazing that we get to host the celebrity series. It’s created such iconic moments in the past – we can’t wait for the 2024 edition!”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1 and ITVX nightly.

