Search icon

Entertainment

05th Mar 2024

Celebrity Big Brother fans complain just minutes into series as they beg for change

Charlie Herbert

Celebrity Big Brother fans complain just minutes into series as they beg for change

Celebrity Big Brother returned to screens on Monday night, but some fans were unhappy just minutes into the series.

The reality show was back on TV for the first time in six years last night, with the series making its ITV debut.

The show initially found fame on Channel 4, before moving to Channel 5, where the most recent season aired in 2018.

The opening episode was hosted by presenters AJ Odudu and Wil Best and saw a host of famous faces enter the iconic house.

This included former X Factor judges Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh, Kate Middleton’s uncle Gary Goldsmith, TV presenter Fern Britton, Strictly Come Dancing professional Nikita Kuzmin and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu.

But some viewers were quick to voice their displeasure with Odudu and Best, complaining about the hosting duo on social media and calling for previous Big Brother presenters Rylan Clark and Emma Willis to front the show.

One person wrote: “Who picked these two as presenters? Emma and Rylan please come back.”

Another said: “God the presenting is awkward, bring back Emma and Rylan.”

“I love BB/CBB, but this production is atrocious and very amateurish. Bring back Emma and Rylan! These two are not BB,” a third commented.

Someone else said: “I still don’t feel right watching without seeing Emma Willis.”

Speaking before the start of the new series, Odudu and Best shared their excitement for the return of Celebrity Big Brother.

Best said: “I couldn’t be more excited! Some of the most iconic moments from Big Brother throughout the years have come from the Celebrity Big Brother series. When people think of Big Brother nowadays they often think of the GC, they think of ‘David’s dead!’ These were all given to us by celebs.”

AJ added: “I’m so excited! Off the back of the success of the civilian show, it’s amazing that we get to host the celebrity series. It’s created such iconic moments in the past – we can’t wait for the 2024 edition!”

Celebrity Big Brother continues on ITV1 and ITVX nightly.

Related links:

Phillip Schofield ‘thinks viewers will give him second chance’ as he ‘eyes TV return’

Topics:

Celebrity Big Brother,Television

RELATED ARTICLES

Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air

Celebrity Big Brother

Kate Middleton’s uncle asked ‘where is she’ live on air

By Charlie Herbert

The Chase’s baffling maths question leaves Chaser and contestant stumped

Bradley Walsh

The Chase’s baffling maths question leaves Chaser and contestant stumped

By Ryan Price

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

celebrity

Stephen Fry says he ‘doesn’t understand’ the Kardashian family

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Megamind sequel debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

DreamWorks

Megamind sequel debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

By Charlie Herbert

A Willy Wonka experience horror movie ‘is now in the works’

Horror

A Willy Wonka experience horror movie ‘is now in the works’

By Charlie Herbert

House of the Dragon to return sooner than expected, HBO confirms

Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon to return sooner than expected, HBO confirms

By Charlie Herbert

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Charlie Herbert

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

matthew lillard

Matthew Lillard confirms return as Shaggy in new Scooby-Doo project

By Charlie Herbert

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Jeremy Clarkson

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

By JOE

Megamind sequel debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

DreamWorks

Megamind sequel debuts with rare 0% Rotten Tomatoes score

By Charlie Herbert

Kate Middleton’s ‘first public picture’ since surgery sparks even more bizarre conspiracies

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton’s ‘first public picture’ since surgery sparks even more bizarre conspiracies

By JOE

Ten Hag ‘expected to be replaced’ as Man United coach in the summer

Erik Ten Hag

Ten Hag ‘expected to be replaced’ as Man United coach in the summer

By Callum Boyle

Erik ten Hag called ‘deluded’ after post-Manchester derby defeat comments

Erik Ten Hag

Erik ten Hag called ‘deluded’ after post-Manchester derby defeat comments

By Callum Boyle

Kate Middleton ‘spotted in public’ for first time since surgery

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton ‘spotted in public’ for first time since surgery

By Kat O'Connor

A Willy Wonka experience horror movie ‘is now in the works’

Horror

A Willy Wonka experience horror movie ‘is now in the works’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

House of the Dragon to return sooner than expected, HBO confirms

Game of Thrones

House of the Dragon to return sooner than expected, HBO confirms

By Charlie Herbert

Paul Tierney removed from refereeing duties following Nottingham Forest v Liverpool mistake

Paul Tierney removed from refereeing duties following Nottingham Forest v Liverpool mistake

By JOE

Elliot Page says he had 2-year secret relationship with his co-star

Elliot Page says he had 2-year secret relationship with his co-star

By Nina McLaughlin

Wayne Rooney says he wants to be Man United’s next manager as new role announced

Manchester United

Wayne Rooney says he wants to be Man United’s next manager as new role announced

By Charlie Herbert

Football fans are all saying the same thing after Wayne Rooney lands new job

Wayne Rooney

Football fans are all saying the same thing after Wayne Rooney lands new job

By Charlie Herbert

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

emma thompson

Emma Thompson says she was ‘humiliated’ by husband’s affair with Helena Bonham Carter

By Charlie Herbert

Load more stories