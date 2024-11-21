British woman becomes fifth person to die after drinking ‘free shots’ in holiday hotspot

She was one of six British people to be hospitalised

A British person has died after drinking ‘free shots’ in a popular holiday hotspot.

The BBC reported that Simone White died after a suspected methanol poisoning thought to have killed four others in Laos, South East Asia.

A Foreign Office spokesperson said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who has died in Laos, and we are in contact with the local authorities.”

Earlier today Australian teenager Bianca Jones became the fourth fatality of the suspected mass poisoning, after two Danish women in their 20s and a 56-year-old US citizen also passed away.

Reports said that six British travellers were among those being treated in Laos after falling ill from the poisoning.

Methanol’s chemical structure makes it toxic for humans and is most often used to make solvents, paint thinners, pesticides, and alternative fuels.

Also being treated is Bianca’s friend, Holly Bowles, who called for medical help at their accommodation, Nana’s Backpackers Hostel.

In a statement by Ms Jones’s family to the Herald Sun, they said the 19-year-old was ‘surrounded by love, and we are comforted by the knowledge that her incredible spirit touched so many lives during her time with us.’

“We want to express our deepest gratitude for the overwhelming support, love, and prayers we’ve received from across Australia,” they added.

28-year-old Simon White from Orpington, Kent has been named as one of the British travellers being treated in hospital due to illness after being offered ‘free shots’ in the Vang Vieng resort of Laos.

According to The Times newspaper, the British tourist became ill last week in the popular resort of Vang Vieng.

A friend of White’s, Bethany Clarke, a healthcare worker also from Orpington, posted on a Laos Backpacking Facebook group to warn other travellers of the poisoning.

She wrote: “Urgent – please avoid all local spirits. Our group stayed in Vang Vieng, and we drank free shots offered by one of the bars.”

“Just avoid them as so not worth it. Six of us who drank from the same place are currently in hospital with methanol poisoning,” she added.

It was also confirmed by New Zealand’s Foreign Ministry that one of its citizens was also unwell in Laos and could be a victim of methanol poisoning.