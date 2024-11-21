Britain ‘directly involved’ in Ukraine war, says Russian ambassador

This comes after Ukraine launched UK missiles into Russia

Britain is now “directly involved” in the war in Ukraine after missiles supplied by the UK were launched into Russia yesterday (20 November).

This comes as per comments made by Russian ambassador to the UK Andrei Kelin in an interview with Sky News.

This week has seen in escalation in external involvement in the Ukraine war, with the nation firing missiles supplied the US and UK into Russia for the first time.

Meanwhile Russia have hit back with the first ever use of an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) in combat history, aiming for the Ukrainian city of Dnipro, claim Ukraine.

Following recent developments, Sky News asked Mr Kelin if Britain had been dragged into the war after their own missiles were used in Russia territory.

The ambassador said: “Absolutely, Britain and UK is now directly involved in this war, because this firing cannot happen without NATO staff, British staff as well.”

Upon being questioned on how this differed from Russia using Chinese, Iranian and North Korean equipment and staff Mr Kelin decided to focus on the Ukrainian side.

“On that subject, I can say easily that we have plenty of mercenaries from different countries that are fighting right now on the side of Ukraine,” he said.

He added: “We just have seen in the Kursk area of the Polish unit, which has a special uniform worn by Polish soldiers. So what’s the matter?”

Up until yesterday, the UK had only permitted British tanks, anti-tank missiles and some other military equipment to be used inside Russia.

Only time will tell what impact this new involvement will have on the war and geopolitical relations in the long run.