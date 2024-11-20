Bee Gees star Dennis Byron dies aged 76 just days after bandmate

A bad week for the band

Bee Gees star Dennis Byron has died aged 76 just days after bandmate Colin Petersen.

Like Petersen, Byron was also a drummer in the band, teaming up with the Gibb brothers from 1973 to 1981.

The news comes just days after the band’s original drummer Colin Petersen died aged 78.

Petersen was the first non-Gibb related member to join the band and contributed to four Bee Gees albums.

Welsh drummer Byron died in Nashville, USA, and was announced by fellow musician Blue Weaver, who played with him in the Welsh Rock group Amen Corner.

The Welsh Drummer died in Nashville aged 76. Credit: Getty

On Facebook, he wrote: “I am lost for words at the moment… Dennis has passed away. Kayte, Dennis’s wife has just called me and asked if I would let all friends and fans know. This was such a shock. Dennis has been my friend, since we were in our first band together age 15. His great drumming will always Stay Alive.”

Only on Tuesday, The Best of the Bee Gees tribute band announced the death of fellow former band member Colin Petersen who played on hit tracks including I Started A Joke, To Love Somebody and I Just Gotta Get A Message To You.

His representatives stated that he died in his sleep early on Monday morning.

Petersen’s time was appreciated as he was invited back in recent yeas to play with the Best Of The Bee Gees tribute show.

The drummer was born in Kingaroy, Queensland and met the Gibbs when he moved to England in 1966.

He was also a child actor in his early life starring in the title role of the 1956 Australian film Smiley, earning his nickname ‘smiley’.

Petersen’s manager, Greg Shaw, said in a statement: “I’ve known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees.

“His endearing nature and unabashed storytelling added unique perspectives to the shows and he was loved on and off stage.

“It was an honour to have called him my friend.”

Friend and colleague Evan Webster said: “Our lives were enriched the moment Colin joined our troupe.

“We shared years of laughs and music travelling around the country.

“He was such a fine gentleman and lived among us with grace and honour. He will be remembered forever.”

Meanwhile, Barry Gibb remains the only founding Gibb brother alive.