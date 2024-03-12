Amad Diallo breaks silence after deleting all trace of Man United from social media

‘Stop the hatred’

Amad Diallo has explained why he chose to delete all traces of Manchester United from his social media.

Diallo fuelled speculation that all was not well at Old Trafford after fans noticed he had removed all association to United from his Instagram and X accounts.

On the latter, the Ivory Coast winger had even added “tout cela finira” to his bio, which translates to “this will all end”.

The only pictures left on his account were ones from his Sunderland days, making people believe that there had been a falling out or he was directing his frustrations at United.

However in a post on his Snapchat, as shared by Fabrizio Romano, Diallo revealed he had removed his social media accounts in order to focus on the holy month of Ramadan.

“I’ve deactivated my social media for a month just to focus on Ramadan,” he said.

“Stop the hatred, there’s nothing wrong with what I did. It’s holy month for me and social media is a place where there are bad things to see during fasting.”

Diallo struggling for game time

Diallo joined the club from Atalanta for £37m in 2021 but has failed to break into the first team at Old Trafford.

After an incredibly successful season on loan at Sunderland last year, many tipped Diallo to be given a chance in the first team at United but has only managed 46 minutes of action since returning from injury in December.

The winger’s contract expires in 2025 and it would be no surprise to see him leave Old Trafford in the summer.

