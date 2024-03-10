Search icon

Football

10th Mar 2024

Casemiro rewards pitch-invading fan after Man United’s win against Everton

Callum Boyle

Casemiro

The United fans were loving it

Casemiro made one fans’ day as he offered a pitch-invading fan his shirt after Manchester United’s win against Everton.

United won the game with two first half penalties from Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Both spot-kicks were won by Alejandro Garnacho, although the first did cause some debate after Garnacho began faking an injury before celebrating the penalty being awarded emerged online.

The second was a dead cert as the young Argentine skipped through the Everton defence only to be caught on the end of a clumsy tackle from Ben Godfrey.

Their three points were vital in United’s quest to finish in the top four and leaves them eight points behind Aston Villa, who play Tottenham Hotspur today.

Casemiro gifts young fan

After the full time whistle went and Casemiro had gone round to show his appreciation to the Old Trafford faithful, one supporter tried his luck by running onto the pitch to speak to the midfielder.

With security chasing him down and eventually grabbing him, the 32-year-old tried to maintain the peace and offered the young fan his shirt, which those still inside the ground applauded.

Of course, it’s worth noting, running onto the pitch to try and grab a shirt is probably not the best port of call and in fact, running on the pitch in general is not the wisest of ideas.

Casemiro’s performance leaves a lot to be desired

Saturday’s display from the Brazilian was unfortunately not much of an improvement on his performance at Manchester City the previous week.

Like any 32-year-old footballer, he’s not at the level he was in his prime but the drop off from him compared to what he was like last season has been remarkable (not in a good way).

Last week he looked leggy and almost as if he was stuck in the mud at times in the defeat at the Etihad Stadium and against Everton, once again failed to set the world alight.

Reports have claimed that Casemiro is one of the players that Sir Jim Ratcliffe has identified as someone who needs to be moved on in the summer as United prepare a complete overhaul of their squad, again.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia have registered their interest and after turning down interest from the Middle East at the start of the season, United would probably welcome any bids again, with Saudi sides probably the only teams realistically willing to match his reported £350,000-a-week salary at Old Trafford.

