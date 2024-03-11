Man United will do ‘everything possible’ to sign Harry Kane

Nothing like blind faith, hey lads?

We’ve all believed things growing up. Things like the moon being made of cheese, pigs are able to fly, dragons being real but in Manchester United’s world, they believe they can sign Harry Kane.

United are on the lookout for a striker this summer and according to GiveMeSport, have targeted Kane as the man to guide them back to glory.

Kane is enjoying a stellar first season in Germany and has 30 Bundesliga goals in 25 games – but that still may not be enough to win Bayern a trophy.

The Bavarian outfit of course want to keep their star man however some reports have claimed he would be open to a Premier League return, putting United on red alert.

A striker the priority for United

Erik ten Hag’s side have had a real lack of forward options this season. Rasmus Hojlund had begun to showcase his goalscoring potential but an injury setback has derailed his progress, just as he was getting into form.

The continued absence of Anthony Martial – who is leaving in the summer anyway – means far too much pressure has been placed upon the 21-year-old and Erik ten Hag wants a big name to come in and lead the line.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is willing to put his money where his mouth ahead of his first summer overseeing the footballing side of things having completed his minority stake purchase last month.

Victor Osimhen is another name the Red Devils have been linked with but Kane’s knowledge of the Premier League may mean he takes pole position when it comes to who they go for first.

Would a move to United make sense?

When England’s record goalscorer left behind his beloved Spurs, and the chance to break Alan Shearer’s 260-goal tally, it was a foregone conclusion that he would be winning trophies.

Since then though, Bayern were beaten in the Super Cup, knocked out of the DFB Pokal, and are eight points behind the league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen. They are still in the Champions League, but aren’t considered to be one of the favourites.

While he’s had another great individual season, this isn’t what he set out to do.

Alternatively though, if he were to move back to England, would he stand a better chance of finally ending his trophy hoodoo any quicker than he would at Bayern? I doubt it.

United are more than an overnight project. New faces in the board have given fans hope that better days lie ahead but they are still in the midst of a storm right now and have a lot of deadwood to clear, foundations to lay and become a well-oiled machine before challenging at the very top is even an option.

Yes, not winning anything with Bayern this season would be a catastrophe but they will probably win something next year. It’s whether Kane wants to take one last gamble or if he wants to stay away from the media limelight and carry on his work in Germany.

