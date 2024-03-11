Search icon

11th Mar 2024

Amad Diallo posts cryptic message after deleting all trace of Man United on social media

Callum Boyle

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo appears to be frustrated with his lack of minutes this season and has deleted all traces of the club from his social media.

Diallo joined the club from Atalanta for £37m in 2021 but has failed to break into the first team at Old Trafford.

After an incredibly successful season on loan at Sunderland last year, many tipped Diallo to be given a chance in the first team at United but has only managed 46 minutes of action since returning from injury in December.

To prove his anger, Diallo has now deleted everything associated with United from all of his social media accounts and added “tout cela finira” to his bio, which translates to “this will all end”.

Amad Diallo Man United

Even before his injury, the Ivory Coast international has made three appearances all season and finds himself behind the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Antony in the pecking order.

The winger’s contract expires in 2025 and given his recent social media activity, it would be no surprise to see him leave Old Trafford in the summer.

United set for huge overhaul

Summer is likely to see another period of change at the club.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s arrival means that the footballing side of United’s operations has the love and care it so desperately needs as the squad prepares to undergo major surgery.

Big names such as Casemiro and Raphael Varane are likely to depart while the futures of players such as Jadon Sancho will also be hot conversation.

United want to bring in big names and are reportedly interested in Victor Osimhen and Harry Kane. They will also have to identify problem areas such as the centre back and central midfield roles too in what could be the biggest summer transfer window in recent memory for the Red Devils.

