02nd Jun 2024

Adele goes on huge expletive filled rant at homophobe in audience

Joseph Loftus

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Adele attends The BRIT Awards 2022 at The O2 Arena on February 08, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Adele stopped her show to talk to the ‘fan’.

Adele has gone viral after going on a very sweary rant at a homophobic heckler who shouted ‘Pride sucks’ at one of her concerts.

At the concert, which took place last night, just as Pride month began, the singer was left absolutely fuming with a fan who interrupted her during the show at Las Vegas’ Colosseum in Caesars Palace.

After stopping the show, the Skyfall singer asked the member of the audience to identify themselves by putting their hand up. “Yes you”, she said, as the unknown audience member put their hand up.

She then added: “Did you come to my f***ing show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you f***ing stupid? Don’t be so f***ing ridiculous. If you have nothing nice to say, shut up, all right?”

Naturally, Adele has been widely praised online with one person writing: “Adele always speaks her mind, that’s why I love her. She doesn’t give AF.”

Another wrote: “To have ADELE of all people go off on you means you really said something wrong.”

Another commented: “I love Adele for this.”

While a fourth wrote: “I love Adele for this! Why do people love to say cruel things like this? It’s so uncalled for and disgusting.”

