Chuck Norris’ tragic final post just one week before death

He shared a tragic final message just nine days ago

Chuck Norris has passed away at the age of 86, his family confirmed in a statement earlier today.

The actor had shared a final message with fans on social media just one week ago.

The legendary actor and martial artist had been active on Instagram for some time, sharing his life with his fans, posting throwback pictures from projects and movies he worked on.

The legendary actor and martial artist had remained active on Instagram, sharing moments from his life with fans, including throwback photos from his past projects and films.

However, today it was announced that Norris passed away after being hospitalised following a medical emergency in Hawaii.

The circumstances surrounding his death are yet unknown, and the details have not been made public as of yet.

On March 10, the actor commemorated his birthday by posting a video to his Instagram.

In the video, you can see Norris sparring with a partner as he tells the camera: “I don’t age. I level up.”

In the caption, he said he was ‘grateful’ for his ‘good health’ and ‘another year’ of life, writing: “I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know.”

Sadly, the legendary actor passed away less than 10 days later.

Following news of his death, fans continued the long-running meme portraying Norris as someone who answers to no one, with one person commenting under his final post: "He didn't die, he told death he was coming."

Just last week, someone else wrote: “Chuck Norris doesn’t blow out his candles. He suffocates them with the weight of his stare.”

His family announced the sad news today (March 20), writing: "It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning.

"While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace," they said.

"To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family.

"He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.

"While our hearts are broken, we are deeply grateful for the life he lived, and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him. The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends.

"We know many of you had heard about his recent hospitalisation, and we are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way.

"As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time.