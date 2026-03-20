Jay Z reveals he has a new name with special meaning behind it

"Am I saying that right?"

Jay-Z has announced he’s officially changed his name, and it actually has a pretty personal meaning behind it.

The 56-year-old American rapper, known for hits like Empire State of Mind, Run This Town, and Young Forever, is one of the most influential figures in rap and hip-hop, a status he cemented in the late 1990s and early 2000s following the release of his 2001 album The Blueprint.

Since then, he has gone on to win 25 Grammy Awards from 89 nominations, tying with Kanye “Ye” West for the most wins in history.

However, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has changed his iconic moniker ahead of his upcoming reunion with The Roots. He has added an umlaut to his name, so it now appears as “JAŸ-Z” on the billing for the annual Roots Picnic concert in Philadelphia, set to take place on 30 May later this year.

Streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Tidal, have all updated his name to reflect the new moniker.

Die-hard fans of the rapper will no doubt recognise the umlaut, given that it appeared on his Reasonable Doubt album alongside his breakout singles: Ain't No N---a, Can't Knock the Hustle and Feelin' It.

Fans were quick to take to social media to share their thoughts. One user wrote: "Who’s jaÿ-z what’s w the umlaut?"

"He updated his stage name (it’s how he used it in '96)," explained another, while a third wrote: "JayEEE Z? Am I saying that right? Lol."

And a final fan commented: "Ok, yes, we like it, can’t beat the 90s."

This is not the first time the rapper has changed his name, as he dropped the hyphen back in 2013.

Speaking in a Big Boy's Neighbourhood interview, he explained: "The hyphen was really big back in the day. It’s not useful anymore.

"You change with the times."

He continued: "I had umlauts over one of the letters. I removed the umlaut, too."

However, the hyphen returned just in time for his 4:44 album, which came out just a few years later in 2017.