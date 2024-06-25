Search icon

25th Jun 2024

Crazy Town singer Shifty Shellshock dies aged 49

Simon Kelly

‘Butterfly’ was a smash hit in 2000

Shifty Shellshock, singer of rap rock band Crazy Town has died at the age of 49.

Shellshock, whose real name was Seth Binzer, was found dead in his home in Los Angeles according to the LA medical examiner.

No cause of death has been given.

Binzer co-founded Crazy Town alongside Bret ‘Epic’ Mazur in 1995 and also had a solo music career.

Crazy Town were best known for their 2000 smash hit ‘Butterfly’, which peaked at number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 for two nonconsecutive weeks.

Outside of the US, the song topped the charts in seven countries, including Austria, Denmark, and Norway.

It also peaked within the top ten on the charts of Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

The singer struggled with drug addiction throughout his life, and appeared in the reality television series Celebrity Rehab and Sober House.

