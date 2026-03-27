Tickets go on sale soon

BST Hyde Park has announced Duran Duran as the latest headliners for the huge London festival.

The legendary group will perform at the festival on Sunday, 5 July with special guests Scissor Sisters and a full lineup to be revealed.

The news comes after the group made a surprise appearance at the 2025 edition of the festival.

They joined Sabrina Carpenter during her headline set to perform classic hit "Hungry Like the Wolf" with the US popstar.

The group's most recent release was 2023's Danse Macabre, but fans can also expect to hear their biggest hits.

This includes the likes of "Rio", "Notorious", "Girls on Film", "Ordinary World", "Come Undone" and "A View to Kill" to name a few.

Previously announced headliners for BST Hyde Park 2026 include Maroon 5, Pitbull, Lewis Capaldi, and Mumford & Sons.

Ahead of Duran Duran tickets being released for their BST Hyde Park show, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Duran Duran tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday, 1 April via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, a number of presales are taking place across the week.

The first is an American Express cardholder presale which begins at 10am on Friday, 27 March. This can be accessed via Ticketmaster and AXS, and you'll need to use your Amex card during checkout to secure tickets.

A BST presale takes place at 10am on Monday, 30 March. This can be accessed by fans signed up the BST Hyde Park mailing list, if you're not signed up head to the website here to receive a presale link.

A Ticketmaster presale then takes place from 10am on Tuesday, 31 March for account holders. You'll receive an email from Ticketmaster including a unique presale link.

What's the BST Hyde Park 2026 lineup?

27 June - Garth Brooks - Ticketmaster / AXS

3 July - Maroon 5 / One Republic - Ticketmaster / AXS

5 July - Duran Duran / Scissor Sisters - Ticketmaster / AXS

10 July - Pitbull / Kesha - Ticketmaster / AXS

11 July - Lewis Capaldi - Ticketmaster / AXS