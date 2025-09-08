The Weeknd ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

This is how much tickets will cost

The Weeknd ticket prices have been confirmed for his UK and European tour dates.

The artist will take the After Hours Til Dawn Tour to stadium venues next summer.

It’ll begin in Paris on 10 July, and head to the likes of Amsterdam, Nice, Milan, Frankfurt, Warsaw, Stockholm, Dublin and Madrid.

He’ll also return to London for two nights to headline Wembley Stadium on 14-15 August.

It’s part of his ongoing tour, which kicked off in 2022 and has stopped off in arenas and stadiums across the globe.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from the tour’s accompanying albums, After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow as well as hits “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy”.

Tickets for his tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this month.

Ahead of them being released, you can find out everything we know so far about The Weeknd ticket prices below.

What are The Weeknd ticket prices?

The ticket prices for his shows in Madrid have been confirmed, giving fans an idea of what to expect:

Gold cirlce standing – €151

General admission standing – €126

Seated tickets – €151 / €136 / €116 / €96 / €71 / €51

The prices for his two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium are yet to be confirmed, but fans can expect a similar price mark to the European shows. While VIP tickets and packages will also be available across the run.

While the official Croke Park website confirms that Dublin tickets are priced between, €60.85 and €690, with the higher price mark being VIP tickets.

What VIP packages will be available?

Live Nation has confirmed that the following VIP packages will be available for the singer’s shows across Europe.

Premium early entry VIP package:

One gold circle standing ticket

Early entry to the gold circle to claim your spot before standard ticket holders

Limited edition The Weeknd gift item (exclusive to VIPs)

Commemorative VIP laminate

Gift item from Nespresso and Samra Origins

Crowd-free merchandise shopping opportunity (where available)

On site event staff and merchandise collection point

Early entry VIP package:

One general admission standing ticket

Early entry to the general admission standing section to claim your spot before standard ticket holders

Limited edition The Weeknd gift item (exclusive to VIPs)

Commemorative VIP laminate

Gift item from Nespresso and Samra Origins

Crowd-free merchandise shopping opportunity (where available)

On site event staff and merchandise collection point

Premium seated VIP package:

One premium seated ticket

Limited edition The Weeknd gift item (exclusive to VIPs)

Commemorative VIP laminate

Gift item from Nespresso and Samra Origins

On site event staff and merchandise collection point

Seated VIP package:

One seated ticket

Limited edition The Weeknd gift item (exclusive to VIPs)

Commemorative VIP laminate

Gift item from Nespresso and Samra Origins

On site event staff and merchandise collection point

When do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?

The Weeknd tickets go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 12 September via:

You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here.

10 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets

17 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets

21 July – Nice, Allianz Riviera – tickets

24 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets

30 July – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets

4 August – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets

8 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets

14 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

15 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets

22 August – Dublin, Croke Park – tickets

28 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets

29 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets