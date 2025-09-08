The Weeknd ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

This is how much tickets will cost
The Weeknd ticket prices have been confirmed for his UK and European tour dates.
The artist will take the After Hours Til Dawn Tour to stadium venues next summer.
It’ll begin in Paris on 10 July, and head to the likes of Amsterdam, Nice, Milan, Frankfurt, Warsaw, Stockholm, Dublin and Madrid.
He’ll also return to London for two nights to headline Wembley Stadium on 14-15 August.
It’s part of his ongoing tour, which kicked off in 2022 and has stopped off in arenas and stadiums across the globe.
Fans can expect to hear tracks from the tour’s accompanying albums, After Hours, Dawn FM, and Hurry Up Tomorrow as well as hits “Can’t Feel My Face” and “Starboy”.
Tickets for his tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this month.
Ahead of them being released, you can find out everything we know so far about The Weeknd ticket prices below.
What are The Weeknd ticket prices?
The ticket prices for his shows in Madrid have been confirmed, giving fans an idea of what to expect:
- Gold cirlce standing – €151
- General admission standing – €126
- Seated tickets – €151 / €136 / €116 / €96 / €71 / €51
The prices for his two shows at London’s Wembley Stadium are yet to be confirmed, but fans can expect a similar price mark to the European shows. While VIP tickets and packages will also be available across the run.
While the official Croke Park website confirms that Dublin tickets are priced between, €60.85 and €690, with the higher price mark being VIP tickets.
What VIP packages will be available?
Live Nation has confirmed that the following VIP packages will be available for the singer’s shows across Europe.
Premium early entry VIP package:
- One gold circle standing ticket
- Early entry to the gold circle to claim your spot before standard ticket holders
- Limited edition The Weeknd gift item (exclusive to VIPs)
- Commemorative VIP laminate
- Gift item from Nespresso and Samra Origins
- Crowd-free merchandise shopping opportunity (where available)
- On site event staff and merchandise collection point
Early entry VIP package:
- One general admission standing ticket
- Early entry to the general admission standing section to claim your spot before standard ticket holders
- Limited edition The Weeknd gift item (exclusive to VIPs)
- Commemorative VIP laminate
- Gift item from Nespresso and Samra Origins
- Crowd-free merchandise shopping opportunity (where available)
- On site event staff and merchandise collection point
Premium seated VIP package:
- One premium seated ticket
- Limited edition The Weeknd gift item (exclusive to VIPs)
- Commemorative VIP laminate
- Gift item from Nespresso and Samra Origins
- On site event staff and merchandise collection point
Seated VIP package:
- One seated ticket
- Limited edition The Weeknd gift item (exclusive to VIPs)
- Commemorative VIP laminate
- Gift item from Nespresso and Samra Origins
- On site event staff and merchandise collection point
When do The Weeknd tickets go on sale?
The Weeknd tickets go on general sale at 12pm local time on Friday, 12 September via:
- Ticketmaster UK
- Ticketmaster Ireland
- Ticketmaster France
- Ticketmaster Netherlands
- Ticketmaster Italy
- Ticketmaster Germany
- Ticketmaster Poland
- Ticketmaster Sweden
- Ticketmaster Spain
You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here.
What are the tour dates?
10 July – Paris, Stade de France – tickets
17 July – Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff ArenA – tickets
21 July – Nice, Allianz Riviera – tickets
24 July – Milan, San Siro Stadium – tickets
30 July – Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park – tickets
4 August – Warsaw, PGE Narodowy – tickets
8 August – Stockholm, Strawberry Arena – tickets
14 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets
15 August – London, Wembley Stadium – tickets
22 August – Dublin, Croke Park – tickets
28 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets
29 August – Madrid, Riyadh Air Metropolitano – tickets