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Published 14:33 20 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 14:42 20 Mar 2026 GMT
Myles Smith has announced details of a huge UK and European tour for 2026 - and this is how to get tickets.
The singer will headline his biggest shows to date this October and November in support of his debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life.
It'll begin on 8 October in Berlin and head to the likes of Oslo, Copenhagen, Zurich, Milan, Brussels, Paris, and Amsterdam.
The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will begin in Nottingham on 7 November and head to Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Manchester, Dublin, and Cardiff.
He'll finish up the tour with a huge headline show at London's O2 Arena on 20 November.
It'll be in support of his upcoming debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life. which is due for release on 12 June.
The album follows up his three EPs which feature hit singles "Stargazing" and "Nice to Meet You" which became top 10 hits in the UK.
His most recent releases are the tracks "Stay (If You Wanna Dance)" and the Niall Horan collab "Drive Safe", which are expected to feature on the album.
The arena tour will follow up his support slot on Ed Sheeran's huge Loop Tour across North America.
The run will stop off at stadiums in the likes of Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Toronto, and Seattle this summer.
Ahead of Myles Smith tickets going on sale for his UK and European arena tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 27 March via:
Yes, fans who pre-order his album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life. from the official store here before 3pm GMT on Tuesday, 24 March will get early access to tickets.
This presale will then take place at 10am on Wednesday, 25 March and you'll be sent a unique code/link to access tickets early.
A Spotify presale will then take place from 10am on Thursday, 26 March. This can be accessed by his top listeners on the streaming service and those fans will be sent a presale link from Spotify.
8 October - Berlin, Columbiahalle - tickets
10 October - Oslo, Spektrum - tickets
11 October - Copenhagen, KB Hallen - tickets
13 October - Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle - tickets
14 October - Zurich, The Hall - tickets
16 October - Milan, Fabrique - tickets
18 October - Brussels, Forest National - tickets
19 October - Paris, Zenith - tickets
4 November - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - tickets
7 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - tickets
8 November - Leeds, First Direct Arena - tickets
10 November - Glasgow, OVO Hydro - tickets
12 November - Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE - tickets
14 November - Bournemouth, International Centre - tickets
15 November - Manchester, Co-op Live - tickets
17 November - Dublin, 3Arena - tickets
19 November - Cardiff, Utilita Arena - tickets
20 November - London, O2 Arena - tickets
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