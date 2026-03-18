Placebo announce 30th anniversary UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Placebo tickets go on sale soon

Placebo have announced details of a 30th anniversary tour for 2026 - and this is how to get tickets.

The group will embark on a headline UK and European arena tour playing songs from Placebo and & Without You I’m Nothing.

The tour will begin on 28 September in Porto and head to the likes of Madrid, Barcelona, Vilnius, Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo, and Amsterdam.

Other dates on the extensive tour include Cologne, Milan, Munich, Vienna, Budapest, Prague, Berlin, and Paris.

The UK and Ireland run will begin on 28 November in Nottingham, and head to Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, London, and Cardiff.

Plus they've also confirmed details of a new album, Placebo Re:created, which is due for release on 19 June.

The LP will be reimagined version of the record that first introduced the band to the international music scene.

It'll feature reworked versions of all ten original tracks including "Nancy Boy" and "36 Degrees", along with two bonus songs.

"We think of this record as a director's cut," the band said about the project. "We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record."

Ahead of Placebo tour tickets going on sale for their UK and European shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Placebo tour tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 27 March via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Fans who pre-order the album from the official store here by 11:59pm GMT on Sunday, 22 March will receive access to presale tickets.

This presale will take place from 9am GMT on Tuesday, 24 March and you'll be sent a unique code/link to access tickets early.

For other presales taking place including venue presale, you can check your local listing below for more details.

What are the tour dates?

28 September - Porto, Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota - tickets

29 September - Lisboa, Sagres Campo Pequeno - tickets

1 October - Madrid, Movistar Arena - tickets

3 October - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club - tickets

5 October - Toulouse, Zénith de Toulouse - tickets

7 October - Saint-Herblain, Zenith Nantes Metropole - tickets

9 October - Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal - tickets

12 October - Leipzig, QUARTERBACK Immobilien AG - tickets

15 October - Vilnius, Twinsbet Arena - tickets

16 October - Rīga, Arēna Rīga - tickets

18 October - Helsinki, Hartwall Arena - tickets

20 October - Stockholm, Annexet - tickets

22 October - Oslo, Spektrum - tickets

24 October - Frederiksberg, K.B. Hallen - tickets

26 October - Hamburg, Barclays Arena - tickets

27 October - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - tickets

29 October - Frankfurt, Festhalle Messe Frankfurt - tickets

1 November - Antwerpen, AFAS Dome - tickets

2 November - Cologne, Lanxess Arena - tickets

4 November - Zürich, Hallenstadion - tickets

6 November - Milan, Unipol Forum - tickets

9 November - Munich, Olympiahalle - tickets

10 November - Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle - tickets

13 November - Budapest, Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - tickets

15 November - Prague, Sportovní Hala - tickets

16 November - Berlin, Uber Arena - tickets

18 November - Lodz, Atlas Arena - tickets

21 November - Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - tickets

23 November - Lyon, LDLC Arena - tickets

25 November - Paris, Accor Arena - tickets

28 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - tickets

30 November - Glasgow, OVO Hydro - tickets

2 December - Dublin, 3Arena - tickets

4 December - Manchester, Co-op Live - tickets

5 December - London, OVO Arena Wembley - tickets