Placebo announce 30th anniversary UK and European tour – how to get tickets

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Published 09:40 18 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 09:48 18 Mar 2026 GMT
Placebo have announced details of a 30th anniversary tour for 2026 - and this is how to get tickets.
The group will embark on a headline UK and European arena tour playing songs from Placebo and & Without You I’m Nothing.
The tour will begin on 28 September in Porto and head to the likes of Madrid, Barcelona, Vilnius, Helsinki, Stockholm, Oslo, and Amsterdam.
Other dates on the extensive tour include Cologne, Milan, Munich, Vienna, Budapest, Prague, Berlin, and Paris.
The UK and Ireland run will begin on 28 November in Nottingham, and head to Glasgow, Dublin, Manchester, London, and Cardiff.
Plus they've also confirmed details of a new album, Placebo Re:created, which is due for release on 19 June.
The LP will be reimagined version of the record that first introduced the band to the international music scene.
It'll feature reworked versions of all ten original tracks including "Nancy Boy" and "36 Degrees", along with two bonus songs.
"We think of this record as a director's cut," the band said about the project. "We went back to the original master tapes and brought 30 years of playing these songs live back into the record."
Ahead of Placebo tour tickets going on sale for their UK and European shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 9am local time on Friday, 27 March via:
Fans who pre-order the album from the official store here by 11:59pm GMT on Sunday, 22 March will receive access to presale tickets.
This presale will take place from 9am GMT on Tuesday, 24 March and you'll be sent a unique code/link to access tickets early.
For other presales taking place including venue presale, you can check your local listing below for more details.
28 September - Porto, Super Bock Arena - Pavilhão Rosa Mota - tickets
29 September - Lisboa, Sagres Campo Pequeno - tickets
1 October - Madrid, Movistar Arena - tickets
3 October - Barcelona, Sant Jordi Club - tickets
5 October - Toulouse, Zénith de Toulouse - tickets
7 October - Saint-Herblain, Zenith Nantes Metropole - tickets
9 October - Esch-sur-Alzette, Rockhal - tickets
12 October - Leipzig, QUARTERBACK Immobilien AG - tickets
15 October - Vilnius, Twinsbet Arena - tickets
16 October - Rīga, Arēna Rīga - tickets
18 October - Helsinki, Hartwall Arena - tickets
20 October - Stockholm, Annexet - tickets
22 October - Oslo, Spektrum - tickets
24 October - Frederiksberg, K.B. Hallen - tickets
26 October - Hamburg, Barclays Arena - tickets
27 October - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - tickets
29 October - Frankfurt, Festhalle Messe Frankfurt - tickets
1 November - Antwerpen, AFAS Dome - tickets
2 November - Cologne, Lanxess Arena - tickets
4 November - Zürich, Hallenstadion - tickets
6 November - Milan, Unipol Forum - tickets
9 November - Munich, Olympiahalle - tickets
10 November - Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle - tickets
13 November - Budapest, Papp László Budapest Sportaréna - tickets
15 November - Prague, Sportovní Hala - tickets
16 November - Berlin, Uber Arena - tickets
18 November - Lodz, Atlas Arena - tickets
21 November - Stuttgart, Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle - tickets
23 November - Lyon, LDLC Arena - tickets
25 November - Paris, Accor Arena - tickets
28 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - tickets
30 November - Glasgow, OVO Hydro - tickets
2 December - Dublin, 3Arena - tickets
4 December - Manchester, Co-op Live - tickets
5 December - London, OVO Arena Wembley - tickets
7 December - Cardiff, Utilita Arena - tickets
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