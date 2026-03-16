Korn announce UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Tickets go on sale this week

Korn have announced details of a headline UK and European tour for 2026 - and this is how to get tickets.

The news follows up their headline set at Download Festival last summer, and will mark their first UK and Ireland run in over a decade.

The tour will kick off in Leeds on 26 October and head to Birmingham, Newcastle, Manchester, Dublin, and London.

Other dates confirmed for the European run include Stuttgart, Munich, Cologne, Paris, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Berlin, and Prague.

The group will also be joined by special guests Architects and Youth Code across the tour.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from their extensive back catalogue including "Blind", "Freak on a Leash" and "Falling Away From Me".

It'll follow up their South American tour dates this May, which will see them headline a string of stadium shows.

Ahead of Korn tickets going on sale for their UK and European tour dates you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Korn tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets in the general sale from 8am GMT on Friday, 20 March via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an artist presale takes place from 8am GMT on Tuesday, 17 March. This can be accessed by fans who are signed up to the group's mailing list.

You can sign up via the band's official website here.

For other presales taking place across the week you can check your local listing below.

What are the tour dates?

18 October - Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Stuttgart - tickets

19 October - Olympiahalle, Munich - tickets

21 October - Lanxess Arena, Cologne - tickets

23 October - Accor Arena, Paris - tickets

26 October - First Direct Arena, Leeds - tickets

28 October - Utilita Arena, Birmingham - tickets

30 October - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - tickets

31 October - AO Arena, Manchester - tickets

2 November - 3Arena, Dublin - tickets

4 November - The O2, London - tickets

8 November - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam - tickets

9 November - AFAS Dome, Antwerpen - tickets

11 November - Barclays Arena, Hamburg - tickets

13 November- ZAG Arena, Hannover - tickets

14 November - Uber Arena, Berlin - tickets

16 November - O2 Arena, Prague - tickets

17 November - TAURON Krakow Arena, Kraków - tickets

19 November - Wiener Stadthalle, Vienna - tickets