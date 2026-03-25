Niall Horan ticket prices confirmed for his UK and European tour dates

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Published 10:13 25 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 14:18 25 Mar 2026 GMT
Niall Horan ticket prices have been confirmed for his UK and European tour dates - and this is everything you need to know.
The singer-songwriter recently announced details of a huge arena run, Dinner Party Live On Tour for 2026.
It'll be in support of his upcoming fourth studio album, Dinner Party which is due for release on 5 June, and features the lead single and title track.
The tour will stop off in the likes of Birmingham, Manchester, London, Berlin, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Krakow, Paris, Dublin, and Belfast.
Ahead of tickets being released, fans might be wondering how much tickets will cost for his upcoming tour dates.
Well, some venues have revealed the ticket prices for Niall Horan's tour, and you can find out everything we know so far below.
A number of venues have confirmed Niall Horan ticket prices for his tour, which should give fans an idea of what to expect when tickets go on sale.
The OVO Hydro in Glasgow has revealed that standard tickets will be priced between £48.65 - £99.75.
While Dublin's 3Arena has confirmed tickets will be priced from €51.70, and the Ziggo Dome in says tickets will be priced from €50,49.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Thursday, 2 April via:
You can find out how to get Niall Horan presale tickets in our guide here.
22 September - Utilita Arena, Birmingham - tickets
23 September - Utilita Arena, Newcastle - tickets
25 September - Co-op Live, Manchester - tickets
28 September - OVO Hydro, Glasgow - tickets
29 September - Utilita Arena, Sheffield - tickets
2 October - The O2, London - tickets
7 October - Barclays Arena, Hamburg - tickets
8 October - Uber Arena, Berlin - tickets
10 October - Royal Arena, Copenhagen - tickets
13 October - LANXESS Arena, Cologne - tickets
15 October - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam - tickets
16 October - Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam - tickets
25 October - Palau Sant Jordi, Barcelona - tickets
28 October - Unipol Forum, Milan - tickets
29 October - Unipol Arena, Bologna - tickets
31 October - Olympiahalle, Munich - tickets
3 November - Tauron Arena, Krakow - tickets
5 November - AFAS Dome, Antwerp - tickets
6 November - Accor Arena, Paris - tickets
9 November - 3Arena, Dublin - tickets
10 November - 3Arena, Dublin - tickets
15 November - SSE Arena, Belfast - tickets
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