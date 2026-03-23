Myles Smith ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Myles Smith tickets go on sale this week

Myles Smith ticket prices have been revealed for his upcoming UK and European tour dates.

The singer-songwriter will embark on the My Mess, My Heart, My Life. Tour in 2026, headlining his biggest shows to date.

It'll begin on 8 October in Berlin and head to the likes of Oslo, Copenhagen, Zurich, Milan, Brussels, Paris, and Amsterdam.

The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will kick off in Nottingham on 7 November and head to Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Manchester, Dublin, Cardiff, and London.

It'll be in support of his upcoming debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life. which features singles "Stay (If You Wanna Dance)" and "Drive Safe" and is due for release on 12 June.

Ahead of Myles Smith tickets going on sale, fans might be wondering how much they'll cost.

Some venues have confirmed ticket price details for his show, which should give you an idea of what to expect before they're released.

What are the Myles Smith ticket prices?

A number of venues have confirmed the prices for Myles Smith's including Glasgow's OVO Hydro.

Tickets for his show in Glasgow will be priced between £38.75 - £121.35, which is expected to be similar across the UK run.

While tickets for his show in Dublin will be priced from €63.55, and for his show in Amsterdam from €51.76.

When do Myles Smith tour tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 27 March via:

You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

8 October - Berlin, Columbiahalle - tickets

10 October - Oslo, Spektrum - tickets

11 October - Copenhagen, KB Hallen - tickets

13 October - Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle - tickets

14 October - Zurich, The Hall - tickets

16 October - Milan, Fabrique - tickets

18 October - Brussels, Forest National - tickets

19 October - Paris, Zenith - tickets

4 November - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - tickets

7 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - tickets

8 November - Leeds, First Direct Arena - tickets

10 November - Glasgow, OVO Hydro - tickets

12 November - Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE - tickets

14 November - Bournemouth, International Centre - tickets

15 November - Manchester, Co-op Live - tickets

17 November - Dublin, 3Arena - tickets

19 November - Cardiff, Utilita Arena - tickets