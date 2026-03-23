Myles Smith ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

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Published 12:05 23 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 12:14 23 Mar 2026 GMT
Myles Smith ticket prices have been revealed for his upcoming UK and European tour dates.
The singer-songwriter will embark on the My Mess, My Heart, My Life. Tour in 2026, headlining his biggest shows to date.
It'll begin on 8 October in Berlin and head to the likes of Oslo, Copenhagen, Zurich, Milan, Brussels, Paris, and Amsterdam.
The UK and Ireland leg of the tour will kick off in Nottingham on 7 November and head to Leeds, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bournemouth, Manchester, Dublin, Cardiff, and London.
It'll be in support of his upcoming debut album, My Mess, My Heart, My Life. which features singles "Stay (If You Wanna Dance)" and "Drive Safe" and is due for release on 12 June.
Ahead of Myles Smith tickets going on sale, fans might be wondering how much they'll cost.
Some venues have confirmed ticket price details for his show, which should give you an idea of what to expect before they're released.
A number of venues have confirmed the prices for Myles Smith's including Glasgow's OVO Hydro.
Tickets for his show in Glasgow will be priced between £38.75 - £121.35, which is expected to be similar across the UK run.
While tickets for his show in Dublin will be priced from €63.55, and for his show in Amsterdam from €51.76.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am local time on Friday, 27 March via:
You can find out how to get presale tickets in our guide here.
8 October - Berlin, Columbiahalle - tickets
10 October - Oslo, Spektrum - tickets
11 October - Copenhagen, KB Hallen - tickets
13 October - Dusseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle - tickets
14 October - Zurich, The Hall - tickets
16 October - Milan, Fabrique - tickets
18 October - Brussels, Forest National - tickets
19 October - Paris, Zenith - tickets
4 November - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - tickets
7 November - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena - tickets
8 November - Leeds, First Direct Arena - tickets
10 November - Glasgow, OVO Hydro - tickets
12 November - Birmingham, bp pulse LIVE - tickets
14 November - Bournemouth, International Centre - tickets
15 November - Manchester, Co-op Live - tickets
17 November - Dublin, 3Arena - tickets
19 November - Cardiff, Utilita Arena - tickets
20 November - London, O2 Arena - tickets
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