Jungle announce 2026 UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Tickets go on sale this week

Jungle have announced details of their biggest tour to date for 2026 - and this is how to get tickets.

The group will headline a string of arena shows later this year in support of their upcoming fifth studio album, Sunshine.

The first leg of the tour is set to take place across North America, with stops in the likes of Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, Austin, Seattle, and Los Angeles.

In October they'll head to Europe with shows in Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Vienna, and Milan.

While their UK and Ireland arena run begins on 18 November in Dublin and heads to Leeds, Cardiff, London, Manchester, and Glasgow.

They've also released a new track, "Carry On" which will feature on the album that's due for release on 14 August.

It follows up standalone singles "Let's Go Back" and "Keep Me Satisfied" which were released in 2024 and 2025.

Their most recent album was 2023's Volcano which features "Candle Flame" and viral hit "Back on 74".

Ahead of Jungle tickets going on sale for their upcoming arena tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Jungle tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 27 March via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, in the UK and Ireland fans who are top listeners on Spotify can access a presale from 10am on Thursday, 26 March.

If you're eligible you'll receive an email from Spotify with an exclusive presale link, so keep an eye out on your inbox.

What are the tour dates?

24 October - Lisbon, MEO Arena - tickets

26 October - Madrid, Movistar Arena - tickets

28 October - Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - tickets

30 October - Paris, Accor Arena - tickets

31 October - Brussels, Forest National - tickets

3 November - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - tickets

5 November - Hamburg, Barclays Arena - tickets

6 November - Copenhagen, Royal Arena - tickets

8 November - Berlin, Uber Arena - tickets

10 November - Lodz, Atlas Arena - tickets

12 November - Munich, Olympiahalle - tickets

13 November - Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle - tickets

15 November - Milan, Unipol Forum - tickets

18 November - Dublin, 3Arena - tickets

21 November - Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena - tickets

22 November - Cardiff, Utilita Arena - tickets

25 November - London, The O2 - tickets

27 November - Manchester, Co-op Live - tickets