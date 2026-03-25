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Published 09:37 25 Mar 2026 GMT
Updated 14:18 25 Mar 2026 GMT
Jungle have announced details of their biggest tour to date for 2026 - and this is how to get tickets.
The group will headline a string of arena shows later this year in support of their upcoming fifth studio album, Sunshine.
The first leg of the tour is set to take place across North America, with stops in the likes of Chicago, Toronto, Boston, New York, Nashville, Austin, Seattle, and Los Angeles.
In October they'll head to Europe with shows in Lisbon, Madrid, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam, Hamburg, Copenhagen, Vienna, and Milan.
While their UK and Ireland arena run begins on 18 November in Dublin and heads to Leeds, Cardiff, London, Manchester, and Glasgow.
They've also released a new track, "Carry On" which will feature on the album that's due for release on 14 August.
It follows up standalone singles "Let's Go Back" and "Keep Me Satisfied" which were released in 2024 and 2025.
Their most recent album was 2023's Volcano which features "Candle Flame" and viral hit "Back on 74".
Ahead of Jungle tickets going on sale for their upcoming arena tour, you can find out everything you need to know below.
Fans can get their hands on tickets from 10am on Friday, 27 March via:
Yes, in the UK and Ireland fans who are top listeners on Spotify can access a presale from 10am on Thursday, 26 March.
If you're eligible you'll receive an email from Spotify with an exclusive presale link, so keep an eye out on your inbox.
24 October - Lisbon, MEO Arena - tickets
26 October - Madrid, Movistar Arena - tickets
28 October - Barcelona, Palau Sant Jordi - tickets
30 October - Paris, Accor Arena - tickets
31 October - Brussels, Forest National - tickets
3 November - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome - tickets
5 November - Hamburg, Barclays Arena - tickets
6 November - Copenhagen, Royal Arena - tickets
8 November - Berlin, Uber Arena - tickets
10 November - Lodz, Atlas Arena - tickets
12 November - Munich, Olympiahalle - tickets
13 November - Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle - tickets
15 November - Milan, Unipol Forum - tickets
18 November - Dublin, 3Arena - tickets
21 November - Leeds, First Direct Bank Arena - tickets
22 November - Cardiff, Utilita Arena - tickets
25 November - London, The O2 - tickets
27 November - Manchester, Co-op Live - tickets
28 November - Glasgow, OVO Hydro - tickets
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