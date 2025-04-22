Search icon

22nd Apr 2025

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed ahead of their tour going on sale

Jonny Yates

ENHYPEN ticket prices confirmed

ENHYPEN ticket prices have been revealed ahead of them going on sale this week – and this is everything you need to know.

The K-pop group will embark on the Walk The Line Tour this summer, stopping off at venues across North America and Europe.

It will begin on 6 August in New York and stop off in the likes of Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, London, Amsterdam and Berlin.

It’s in support of their second Korean-language studio album, Romance: Untold which was released in 2024.

It features singles including “XO (Only If You Say Yes)” and “No Doubt”, which appeared on the reissue.

They recently performed at Coachella, which saw them play the likes of “Brought The Heat Back”, “Blockbuster” and “Bite Me”.

They’ll follow it up with some of their biggest headline shows to date, including arena and stadium venues.

Ahead of ENHYPEN tickets going on sale you can find out everything we know so far about ticket prices below.

What are the ENHYPEN ticket prices?

The ticket prices have been confirmed for ENHYPEN’s show at Accor Arena in Paris. This should give fans an idea of what to expect across the run, with more details expected to be revealed this week for other cities on the tour.

  • Pit: 161 €
  • Gold Category: 183 €
  • Stage Side: 172 €
  • Silver Category: 161 €
  • Category 1: 149 € – 139 €
  • Category 2: 99.40 €
  • Category 3: 88.40 €

The VIP ticket prices have yet to be announced by promoters, but we’ll update this with the latest news.

When do ENHYPEN tickets go on sale?

It’s been confirmed that they’ll go on general sale in the UK and Europe at 10am local time on 25 April via:

While tickets in the US will go on general sale at 4pm local time on 25 April via:

To find out about presale details you can read our guide here.

What are the tour dates?

6 August – Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena – tickets

7 August – Belmont Park, New York, UBS Arena – tickets

9 August – Chicago, Illinois, United Center – tickets

12 August – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center – tickets

13 August – Houston, Texas, Toyota Center – tickets

16 August – Los Angeles, California, BMO Stadium – tickets

22 August – London, United Kingdom, The O2 – tickets

25 August – Manchester, United Kingdom, AO Arena – tickets

28 August – Amsterdam, The Netherlands, Ziggo Dome – tickets

30 August – Brussels, Belgium, ING Arena – tickets

1 September – Berlin, Germany, Uber Arena – tickets

3 September – Paris, France, Accor Arena – tickets

