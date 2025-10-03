Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Pitbull is returning to the UK and Ireland

Pitbull has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour for summer 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

Mr. Worldwide will bring his I’m Back! Tour to outdoor venues including BST Hyde Park and Leeds’ new Roundhay Festival.

He’ll also perform headline shows in Belfast, Glasgow, Limerick and Dublin next June and July as part of the tour.

The Roundhay Festival show will take place on 3 July and Hyde Park show on 10 July, alongside special guest Kesha.

Fans can expect to hear his biggest hits including “Give Me Everything”, “Don’t Stop the Party” and “Time of Our Lives” as well as his collaboration with Kesha, “Timber”.

The outdoor run follows up his sold out arena run across the UK and Ireland earlier this year.

The gigs went viral after fans showed up wearing bald caps, aviators and leather jackets to embody the rapper.

He said during his show in June: “[It’s] an honour. It’s the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music. I’ve been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless.”

Tickets for Pitbull’s return to the UK and Ireland are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this month.

Ahead of them being released, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Pitbull tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for his shows in Leeds and London go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday, 8 October via:

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the other shows in the general sale from 12pm on Friday, 10 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, for the shows in Hyde Park and Roundhay Park, Amex Cardmembers can access tickets from 10am on Friday, 3 October.

They will be available from Ticketmaster and AXS and you’ll need to use your Amex card to secure tickets.

Other presales for all shows take place across the week, including local venue presales, and you can check your preferred listing below for more details.

30 June – Belfast, Ormeau Park – Ticketmaster

1 July – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park – Ticketmaster

3 July – Leeds, Roundhay Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

7 July – Dublin, Marlay Park – Ticketmaster

8 July – Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium – Ticketmaster

10 July – London, Hyde Park – Ticketmaster / AXS