Search icon

Music

03rd Oct 2025

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Pitbull announces UK and Ireland tour dates for summer 2026 - how to get tickets

Pitbull is returning to the UK and Ireland

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Pitbull has announced details of a headline UK and Ireland tour for summer 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

Mr. Worldwide will bring his I’m Back! Tour to outdoor venues including BST Hyde Park and Leeds’ new Roundhay Festival.

He’ll also perform headline shows in Belfast, Glasgow, Limerick and Dublin next June and July as part of the tour.

The Roundhay Festival show will take place on 3 July and Hyde Park show on 10 July, alongside special guest Kesha.

Fans can expect to hear his biggest hits including “Give Me Everything”, “Don’t Stop the Party” and “Time of Our Lives” as well as his collaboration with Kesha, “Timber”.

The outdoor run follows up his sold out arena run across the UK and Ireland earlier this year.

The gigs went viral after fans showed up wearing bald caps, aviators and leather jackets to embody the rapper.

He said during his show in June: “[It’s] an honour. It’s the ultimate trophy to be able to go on stage and see all the hard work that you put into the music. I’ve been in the game for 25 years and to see every demographic, everybody [dressing up] at the shows is priceless.”

Tickets for Pitbull’s return to the UK and Ireland are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this month.

Ahead of them being released, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Pitbull tour tickets go on sale?

Tickets for his shows in Leeds and London go on general sale at 10am on Wednesday, 8 October via:

Fans can get their hands on tickets for the other shows in the general sale from 12pm on Friday, 10 October via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, for the shows in Hyde Park and Roundhay Park, Amex Cardmembers can access tickets from 10am on Friday, 3 October.

They will be available from Ticketmaster and AXS and you’ll need to use your Amex card to secure tickets.

Other presales for all shows take place across the week, including local venue presales, and you can check your preferred listing below for more details.

What are Pitbull’s tour dates?

30 June – Belfast, Ormeau Park – Ticketmaster

1 July – Glasgow, Bellahouston Park – Ticketmaster

3 July – Leeds, Roundhay Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

7 July – Dublin, Marlay Park – Ticketmaster

8 July – Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium – Ticketmaster

10 July – London, Hyde Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

Topics:

Hyde Park,Music,Pitbull,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Kraftwerk announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Louis Tomlinson announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Twice announce UK, Europe and US arena tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

Oasis 2026 tour dates ‘leaked’ after Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’

By Joseph Loftus

Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Doja Cat ticket prices revealed for her UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

The Cure announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Music

The Cure announce UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Boyzone announce huge one-off reunion concert for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Boyzone announce huge one-off reunion concert for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Doja Cat announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Doja Cat announces UK and European arena tour dates – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Tame Impala ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

Music

Tame Impala ticket prices revealed for his UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Oliver Glasner just keeps on breaking records

Oliver Glasner just keeps on breaking records

By JOE

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

Affiliate

TikTok users discover car hack that makes winter mornings ‘so much easier’

By Jonny Yates

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

Albanian PM trolls Trump over geography blunders with European leaders

By Charlie Herbert

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

Man confesses to killing both of his parents live on TV

By Joseph Loftus

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

From flirting with relegation to Championship frontrunners: It’s time Frank Lampard got the credit he deserves

By JOE

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

Church

Dame Sarah Mullally named first female Archbishop of Canterbury

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

England squad confirmed as two major stars don’t feature

By Jacob Entwistle

The Premier League GW7: Follow all of the action as Chelsea host Liverpool

The Premier League GW7: Follow all of the action as Chelsea host Liverpool

By JOE

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

Elon Musk

Elon Musk becomes first person to reach a net worth of more than $500bn

By JOE

‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

storm

‘Danger to life’ Storm Amy set to hit UK with 95mph winds today

By JOE

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

Manchester

Two men killed in Manchester synagogue attack named

By JOE

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Nottingham Forest supporters

Ange Postecoglou responds to ‘sacked in the morning’ chants from Nottingham Forest supporters

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories