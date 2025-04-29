Search icon

29th Apr 2025

Capital’s Summertime Ball announces lineup, tickets and prices for 2025

Jonny Yates

Tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball go on sale soon

Capital’s Summertime Ball has been announced for 2025 – and this is how to get tickets.

The hugely popular event is returning to Wembley Stadium for one-day on 15 June with some of the biggest names in music.

The radio station has confirmed that Mariah Carey, Benson Boone, Tate McRae and Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff will perform at the festival.

They’ll be joined by Myles Smith and Lola Young, who’ve both recently enjoyed chart success as well as KSI, Jade, Zara Larsson and Reneé Rapp.

Finishing up the lineup so far is Jessie J, Busted vs McFly, Rita Ora, Dasha, James Hype and Eurovision’s Remember Monday.

Tickets for the event usually sell out quickly and they’re expected to be in high demand for 2025.

There are a number of different ticketing options for Capital’s Summertime Ball including general admission, gold circle standing and hospitality packages.

Below you can find out everything you need to know about Capital Summertime Ball tickets ahead of them going on sale.

When do tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball go on sale?

The standard tickets including seated, pitch standing and gold circle standing go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday, 30 April via:

If you’re after hospitality tickets for the Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium then they also go on sale at the same time. They will be available to shop via:

Below you can check out the prices for the show.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a presale is now taking place via AXS here, you’ll just need to use the code ‘STBVIP25‘ to access tickets, with good availability at the time of writing.

Plus if you’re a Barclaycard customer you can get 10% off presale tickets as part of an exclusive deal. This is available here and you’ll need to use your card to secure tickets.

How much are tickets?

It’s been confirmed that standard tickets are priced at the following:

  • Golden Circle standing – £120.34
  • Pitch Standing – £86.74
  • Level 1 Seats A – £125.94
  • Level 1 Seats B – £109.14
  • Level 1 Seats C – £109.14
  • Level 1 Seats D – £103.54
  • Level 2 Seats A – £137.14
  • Level 2 Seats B – £103.54
  • Level 2 Seats C – £103.54
  • Level 5 Seats A – £86.74
  • Level 5 Seats B – £64.34
  • Level 5 Seats C – £58.74

What’s the lineup for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2025?

The lineup confirmed for Wembley Stadium by Capital FM so far include:

  • Will Smith & DJ Jazzy Jeff
  • Mariah Carey
  • Benson Boone
  • Tate McRae
  • Myles Smith
  • Lola Young
  • KSI
  • Jade
  • Reneé Rapp
  • Zara Larsson
  • Jessie J
  • Busted vs McFly
  • Rita Ora
  • Dasha

