19th Sep 2025

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Lewis Capaldi announces second BST Hyde Park show due to ticket demand

Lewis Capaldi’s summer tour has been extended

Lewis Capaldi has announced a second show at BST Hyde Park due to demand – and tickets are now on sale.

The singer-songwriter will headline a second London show next summer, taking place on 12 July.

This is after his first show sold out this morning (19 September), with tickets being snapped up by fans.

It’s part of his 2026 summer tour, which will mark the singer’s biggest headline shows to date.

He’ll headline outdoor performances in the likes of Dublin, Exeter, Cardiff, Manchester, Limerick, Leeds, and Manchester.

He’s also announced extra dates in Exeter and Cardiff due to huge demand for tickets, which will take place on 27 June and 1 July.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming third studio album, which features lead single “Survive”, which reached number one in the UK.

You can find out all the details on Lewis Capaldi tickets for his UK and Ireland tour in 2026 below.

When do Lewis Capaldi tickets go on sale?

Tickets for his second show at BST Hyde Park are now on sale via:

If you’re after tickets for his newly announced UK tour dates then head to Ticketmaster.

What are the ticket prices?

The first launch ticket prices for the BST Hyde Park shows have been confirmed as the following:

  • General Admission Standing – £91.45 (launch price) / £102.15 (tier 2)
  • Primary Entry Standing – £112.85 (launch price) / £123.45 (tier 2)
  • Gold Circle Standing – £133.95 (launch price) / £154.95 (tier 2)
  • Gold VIP HydeAway – £144.45 (launch price) / £176.95 (tier 2)
  • Diamond VIP Experience – £144.45 (launch price) / £176.95 (tier 2)
  • VIP Terrace – £144.45 (launch price) / £176.95 (tier 2)

What are the tour dates?

24 June – Dublin, Marlay Park – Ticketmaster

26 June – Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium – Ticketmaster

27 June – Exeter, Powderham Castle – Ticketmaster

28 June – Exeter, Powderham Castle – Ticketmaster

30 June – Cardiff, Blackweir Fields – Ticketmaster

1 July – Cardiff, Blackweir Fields – Ticketmaster

4 July – Leeds, Roundhay Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

11 July – London, Hyde Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

12 July – London, Hyde Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

20 August – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields – Ticketmaster

22 August – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park – Ticketmaster

