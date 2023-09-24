Search icon

lifestyle

24th Sep 2023

Bride who lost sight as a teen blindfolds wedding guests so they live ‘a moment in her shoes’

Steve Hopkins

‘I love that he’s crying without even seeing how beautiful she looks’

A bride who lost her sight as a teenager blindfolded her husband-to-be and their wedding guests so they could “experience what it’s like for me in the most important moment of my life.”

Lucy Edwards went blind at 17, just two-months after she started dating her now-husband, Ollie Cave.

The pair recently wed in London and Lucy and Ollie both thought it would be a good opportunity for their loved ones to experience the world as she does.

With Ollie’s eyes covered, Lucy explained in a TikTok post, “when I got to the end, and my dad passed my hand to Ollie he was able to feel my wedding dress in the exact way that I felt it when I first had it on.”

Lucy said, in the video, it is obvious that Ollie and her dad “are really struggling to hold it together.”

“It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life,” she continued.

@lucyedwards

So this is the moment that I blindfolded all my guests, and I walked down the aisle on my #wedding day… Myself and Ollie thought it would be a really good idea to blindfold him as well, as when I got to the end, and my dad passed my hand to Ollie he was able to feel my wedding dress in the exact way that I felt it when I first had it on. This was such an important experience for us both even though Ollie isn’t blind, but we thought it was really important for him and all of my guests to experience what it’s like for me in the most important moment of our life so far. As you can see me, Ollie and my dad are really struggling to hold it together. It was such an emotional moment and one that I will remember for the rest of my life. I am so lucky that I have a husband that accepts me for exactly who I am my disability and everything. The whole me. I walked down the aisle to arrival of the birds by @The Cinematic Orchestra, as this is the song at the end of one of my favourite films, the Theory of Everything. Stephen Hawking has been a massive role model in my life and I always cry at the end of that movie at his final monologue. I really believe in the philosophy that we are all just small beings and atoms on this massive planet and Stephen taught me that you can love and hate your disability equally, and that’s a truly beautiful thing. It’s a sense of self that I’ve had to work on and I felt truly independent when walking down the aisle with my dad to this song. This is quite an emotional and raw moment to share with you guys, but I thought it was so important as it’s not a typical way that a bride walks down the aisle but it was my way. Just remember you are so special and you don’t have to follow traditions if you don’t want to. Our wedding day is about you and the person that you love and every moment needs to feel right for you. Thank you to the amazing harpist @Amie True Music (gifted) for playing the main melody along with the 3D audio speakers from Delta Live that we had up the aisle so we could have immersive sound. Ollie made an arrangement so I could hear where I was. Every step I took the music evolved and so did the flowers! A truly blind experience!

♬ Arrival of the Birds (From “The Crimson Wing Mystery of the Flamingos”) – The City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra

In the caption on her post, Lucy went on to explain just how grateful she is for Ollie’s unconditional love: “I am so lucky that I have a husband that accepts me for exactly who I am my disability and everything. The whole me.”

Lucy walked down the aisle to Arrival Of The Birds by The Cinematic Orchestra, “as this is the song at the end of one of my favourite films, the Theory of Everything.”

Stephen Hawking, Lucy explained, had been a “massive role model in my life and I always cry at the end of that movie at his final monologue.”

She continued: “I really believe in the philosophy that we are all just small beings and atoms on this massive planet and Stephen taught me that you can love and hate your disability equally, and that’s a truly beautiful thing. It’s a sense of self that I’ve had to work on and I felt truly independent when walking down the aisle with my dad to this song.”

Lucy explained that she was sharing “quite an emotional and raw moment” but thought it was “so important” to do so, “as it’s not a typical way that a bride walks down the aisle but it was my way.”

“Just remember you are so special and you don’t have to follow traditions if you don’t want to. Our wedding day is about you and the person that you love and every moment needs to feel right for you,” the post concluded.

Lucy revealed that 3D speakers were used to create “immersive sound” and that Ollie made an “arrangement so I could hear where I was. Every step I took the music evolved and so did the flowers! A truly blind experience!”

Commenters were blown away with the concept and the video which has been viewed over six million times.

One wrote: “I love that he’s crying without even seeing how beautiful she looks.”

Another added: “What a truly beautiful moment, something to treasure always. Thank you for sharing this with us.”

“We’ve just been told my 3 year old is going to lose his sight and I hope he finds someone who loves him like this. You’re beautiful by the way,” another commenter wrote.

Related links:

Topics:

Blindness,Sex and Relationships,Wedding

RELATED ARTICLES

Husband refuses to forgive wife of nine years after she farted in front of him once

Family

Husband refuses to forgive wife of nine years after she farted in front of him once

By Charlie Herbert

Comedian opens up on her struggles as a 36-year-old virgin

comedian

Comedian opens up on her struggles as a 36-year-old virgin

By Charlie Herbert

‘I’m 24 and my dream is being a housewife – I only date men who follow my strict rules’

Family

‘I’m 24 and my dream is being a housewife – I only date men who follow my strict rules’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

gender identity

‘My girlfriend has a penis, and no, I’m not gay’

By Steve Hopkins

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

America

Man who tried to cross ocean in human hamster wheel has been banned from sea

By Callum Boyle

One in five women happy to let leg, armpit, and bikini lines grow

body hair

One in five women happy to let leg, armpit, and bikini lines grow

By JOE

People are getting ‘Barbie botox’ for a ‘longer, more doll-like neck’ following success of movie

People are getting ‘Barbie botox’ for a ‘longer, more doll-like neck’ following success of movie

By Ellen Fitzpatrick

American woman admits she hasn’t wiped her bum for two years

TikTok

American woman admits she hasn’t wiped her bum for two years

By JOE

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

EasyJet

Man caught in easyJet mile high romp reveals exactly how long he’d known holiday girl

By Steve Hopkins

Arsenal fans spot Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to David Raya wonder save

Aaron Ramsdale

Arsenal fans spot Aaron Ramsdale’s reaction to David Raya wonder save

By Callum Boyle

Arsenal awarded controversial penalty in north London derby

Arsenal

Arsenal awarded controversial penalty in north London derby

By Callum Boyle

Peter Kay is planning for Phoenix Nights Christmas special and he wants a movie to be made

Comedy

Peter Kay is planning for Phoenix Nights Christmas special and he wants a movie to be made

By Steve Hopkins

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

Arsenal

Bukayo Saka mocks James Maddison with goal celebration

By Callum Boyle

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

Burnley

Marcus Rashford breaks his silence after horror crash while driving £700,000 Rolls-Royce

By Steve Hopkins

Crocodiles save dog that was stranded in river instead of eating it

Alligator

Crocodiles save dog that was stranded in river instead of eating it

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Britney Spears is getting called out for ‘miming’ in her Carpool Karaoke appearance

Britney Spears

Britney Spears is getting called out for ‘miming’ in her Carpool Karaoke appearance

By Matt Tate

This desperate fan’s plea is surely the most embarrassing moment of the season (Video)

Fans

This desperate fan’s plea is surely the most embarrassing moment of the season (Video)

By Kevin Beirne

Max Meyer close to joining Premier League club on free transfer

Crystal Palace

Max Meyer close to joining Premier League club on free transfer

By Reuben Pinder

Stoke 2-0 Man United: The visitors are a brittle husk as LVG mentions resignation

feature-homepage

Stoke 2-0 Man United: The visitors are a brittle husk as LVG mentions resignation

By Nooruddean Choudry

Stranger Things creators reveal plot details for Season 2 and brand new characters

Netflix

Stranger Things creators reveal plot details for Season 2 and brand new characters

By Paul Moore

A ton of classic Louis Theroux documentaries have just been added to iPlayer

BBC

A ton of classic Louis Theroux documentaries have just been added to iPlayer

By Wil Jones

Load more stories