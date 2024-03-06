Singer who provided litter trays for ‘animal-identifying’ fans at live shows is now offering nappies

A singer in the US has asked fans if they would like to be ‘provided with diapers’ at their gigs so they don’t have to miss a second by going to the toilet.

Last month, Dorian Electra went viral after they posted a video on TikTok announcing that they would be “providing litter boxes in the bathrooms for all animal-identifying concert-goers on my tour.”

They added: “Now that’s inclusivity in action.”

The performer has a largely queer fanbase and is currently travelling across the United States on their Fan Fare tour.

Now, they’ve suggested they could completely cut out the need for any sort of toilet, by offering fans diapers at their concerts.

One of Electra’s fans had commented on their video: “I just wear diapers, you better believe I won’t miss a millisecond of a Dorian concert.”

Responding to the comment, the singer said in another TikTok: “Honestly this is a really good idea, let me know in the comments if I should be providing diapers for you guys at the concerts.”

Whilst this feels like it’s almost certainly a joke, Electra’s fans still rushed to the comments to voice their support for the idea.

One person wrote: “Yesss throw them out to us, we need them!!!”

“This is the inclusivity we needed,” another commented.

Someone else suggested it could be a “merch opportunity” for Electra, with a fourth saying diapers could be included as part of VIP tickets.

