Search icon

News

03rd Mar 2024

Singer leaves litter boxes in venue toilets for people who identify as animals

Ryan Price

The gender-defying artist has created a lot of controversy online by posting their bathroom protests on TikTok.

US singer Dorian Electra has received a lot of attention on TikTok for posting videos whereby they install litter boxes in pubic restrooms while on tour in order to be inclusive towards people who identify as animals.

The performer has a largely queer fanbase and is currently travelling across the United States on their Fan Fare tour.

Late last month, Electra posted a video on TikTok announcing that they would be “providing litter boxes in the bathrooms for all animal-identifying concert-goers on my tour.”

They added: “Now that’s inclusivity in action.”

@dorianelectraofficial

What others measures should i take?🐾 #furry

♬ Carmina Burana – O Fortuna – Hugues Reiner

The video shows the Texas-born singer crossing out a sign that reads “all gender restrooms” and replacing the word gender with the word species.

They then entered the room and placed a litter box on the floor next to the toilet. They also revealed in a later video posted to the site that they will attempt to clean all the litter boxes after each show aswell.

Most people think Dorian is just joking with the video, with the artist even creating a T-shirt with the message: “I used the litter box in the gender-neutral bathroom at the Dorian Electra concert.”

@dorianelectraofficial

Replying to @† 🐾🚽

♬ Von dutch – Charli XCX

Electra’s initial video about the litter boxes has ignited a firestorm of jokes on TikTok, garnering nearly two million views within a week. While many viewers are finding the situation hilarious, others aren’t too happy with them.

“You realize how this meme mocks and spreads misinformation about Therians, right?” one user wrote.

“This is not inclusive,” another argued. “This is just wrong, you’re literally feeding into their mental illnesses.”

Other commenters claimed that the litter box could actually be a useful strategy for fans with service animals.

One things for sure, Dorian’s new restroom rules certainly haven’t deterred any of their own fans from coming to see them on stage, with one commenting that they would happily wear ‘diapers’ to the show just to see the singer perform.

It’s been a few days now since Electra’s last update regarding their new regime, so we’ll have to wait and see if this litter box revolution continues.

Read next:

Topics:

News,Tik Tok

RELATED ARTICLES

Casemiro calls on teammates to ‘give everything’ ahead of Manchester derby

Casemiro

Casemiro calls on teammates to ‘give everything’ ahead of Manchester derby

By Ryan Price

Kevin De Bruyne could break incredible Lionel Messi record in Manchester derby

Football

Kevin De Bruyne could break incredible Lionel Messi record in Manchester derby

By Ryan Price

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

Football

Marcus Rashford expresses regret over “reckless tackle” on Liverpool star

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Guinea pig found abandoned at London Underground station with heartbreaking note

Animals

Guinea pig found abandoned at London Underground station with heartbreaking note

By Charlie Herbert

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

Lottery

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

By Charlie Herbert

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

Camilla

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

By Ryan Price

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

BRIT Awards

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

By Ryan Price

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

By Joseph Loftus

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

By Joseph Loftus

Spectacular ‘underwater waterfall’ in Indian Ocean baffles internet

Beautiful

Spectacular ‘underwater waterfall’ in Indian Ocean baffles internet

By Ryan Price

Guinea pig found abandoned at London Underground station with heartbreaking note

Animals

Guinea pig found abandoned at London Underground station with heartbreaking note

By Charlie Herbert

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

Football

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Follow the Premier League clash live in our hub

By Robert Redmond

Scientists discover why humans no longer have tails

Monkeys

Scientists discover why humans no longer have tails

By Charlie Herbert

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

Lottery

Lucky Brit wins £15m lottery jackpot

By Charlie Herbert

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

Camilla

More Royal speculation as Queen Camilla announces break from public duties

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

BRIT Awards

Pop icon Kylie Minogue steals the show during ‘chaotic’ Brit Awards

By Ryan Price

Sam Smith accused of ‘mocking Scottish culture’ at Paris Fashion Week

Sam Smith accused of ‘mocking Scottish culture’ at Paris Fashion Week

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

By Simon Kelly

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner pictured hand-in-hand amid text scandal

By Joseph Loftus

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

Cody Gakpo

Cody Gakpo reveals he rejected Man United after speaking to Erik ten Hag

By Ryan Price

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

Katie Price forced to lose 40% of her OnlyFans income

By Joseph Loftus

Load more stories