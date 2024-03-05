New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

In the world of TV and film at the moment, it can feel like everything is a bit… samey.

Live-action remakes, reboots of franchises, prequels, sequels, sequels of prequels, a 600th Marvel project, Harry Potter series no one asked for – people are crying out for something truly original to be made.

Well, if this is you, consider your prayers answered and look no further than Chicken Nugget, a South Korean Netflix series which is about a woman being turned into a chicken nugget.

There’s little point trying to explain much more – you just need to watch the truly bizarre trailer below.

The plot synopsis reads: “A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.”

It doesn’t get much original than that.

Created by Lee Byeong-heon, the 10-part series stars Ryu Seung-ryong and Ahn Jae-hong as the father and secret admirer respectively of Choi Min-ah, who is turned into a piece of fried chicken by a magical machine.

Reacting to the trailer on social media, people were unsurprisingly baffled by the show, but certainly seemed pretty intrigued by the unique premise.

One person wrote: “Wtf is this I can’t wait to watch.”

A second said: “The premise of this show is so stupid… I love it.”

Someone else commented: “Not gonna lie, I have to see this.”

“Boy… these series get weirder and weirder and I have no idea how to respond to this,” another wrote.

You can enjoy some more of the best reactions below.

This might be the weirdest idea I've ever seen for a show, and I love it. https://t.co/CqMlQXdY4V — Editor's Note Comics (@EdsNoteComics) February 7, 2024

Ladies and gentleman…



TV (or in this case, streaming) has officially peaked. https://t.co/fifXsGEcCY — CEO of Warioware Lulu (@VigilanteLulu) February 7, 2024

this is for the girlies who keep asking their boyfriends what they will do if they become worm https://t.co/FUtqN2Vj2i pic.twitter.com/UeQ7KrKZfW — Asahi's boy bestfriend (@RomyDoesntsaveU) February 7, 2024

Chicken Nugget arrives on Netflix in the UK and Ireland on March 15.

Related links:

Netflix to air documentary series on Man City’s Treble-winning season

Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything

Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week