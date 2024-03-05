New Netflix drama about a girl who turns into a chicken nugget baffles viewers

In the world of TV and film at the moment, it can feel like everything is a bit… samey.
Live-action remakes, reboots of franchises, prequels, sequels, sequels of prequels, a 600th Marvel project, Harry Potter series no one asked for – people are crying out for something truly original to be made.
Well, if this is you, consider your prayers answered and look no further than Chicken Nugget, a South Korean Netflix series which is about a woman being turned into a chicken nugget.
There’s little point trying to explain much more – you just need to watch the truly bizarre trailer below.
The plot synopsis reads: “A woman steps into an odd machine and becomes… a chicken nugget?! Now, it’s up to her father and admirer to embark on a zany quest to bring her back.”
It doesn’t get much original than that.
Created by Lee Byeong-heon, the 10-part series stars Ryu Seung-ryong and Ahn Jae-hong as the father and secret admirer respectively of Choi Min-ah, who is turned into a piece of fried chicken by a magical machine.
Reacting to the trailer on social media, people were unsurprisingly baffled by the show, but certainly seemed pretty intrigued by the unique premise.
One person wrote: “Wtf is this I can’t wait to watch.”
A second said: “The premise of this show is so stupid… I love it.”
Someone else commented: “Not gonna lie, I have to see this.”
“Boy… these series get weirder and weirder and I have no idea how to respond to this,” another wrote.
You can enjoy some more of the best reactions below.
Chicken Nugget arrives on Netflix in the UK and Ireland on March 15.
Related links:
Netflix to air documentary series on Man City’s Treble-winning season
Netflix drops ‘insane’ government conspiracy doc that’s making viewers question everything
Netflix’s extremely X-rated series about the most famous adult star in the world drops next week