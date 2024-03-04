Search icon

04th Mar 2024

Who Wants to be a Millionaire player calls wife in Phone a Friend but ‘another man’ answers phone

Who wants to be a millionaire

‘Can I just confirm that you’ve got someone there with you?’

There were some awkward scenes on an episode of Who Wants to be a Millionaire after one contestant decided to phone his wife to help with a question.

Contestant Morgan was on the ITV quiz show hosted by Jeremy Clarkson, and was faced with a question that would bag him £16,000.

But the science teacher was stumped by the question, which was: “Which of these days is part of the weekend in Germany?”

The options were Donnerstag, Mittwoch, Sonntag, or Dienstag. Whilst those of you who took any basic level of German at school will be shouting ‘Sonntag’ right now, Morgan didn’t have a scooby.

So, when he made his appearance on the show back in 2020, he decided to use his phone-a-friend lifeline and call his wife.

He explained: “My wife’s auntie has lived in Germany for over 50 years, my wife’s been there a few times. My wife, who at different times would probably have been in the audience, is at home as one of my Phone a Friends.”

Morgan was faced with this question for £16,000 (ITV)

“Can we call Elizabeth?” asked Jeremy. But when the first voice they heard on the end of the phone was a male one, the host was left shocked.

He quickly told JP: “That was another man just answered your phone, relax, relax, it could be completely innocent.”

When the contestant’s wife eventually answered, Jeremy asked: “Can I just confirm that you’ve got someone there with you?”

Jeremy’s face said it all (ITV)

Reacting on social media, one viewer wrote: “Break time question: who was the man that answered the phone when JP phoned his wife? #WhoWantsToBeAMillionaire”.

Another added: “Well that’s one way to expose your wife’s a cheat… ringing her phone for a question on who wants to be a millionaire and a bloke answering”.

A third penned: “How awkward, phoning his wife for the phone a friend and a man answering, has an affair been exposed?”

But it turns out there was a much more innocent reason for the ‘male voice’ with someone else explaining: “The man answering was literally an automated voice saying ‘sorry there is no service’. Jeremy was JOKING about an affair”.

Things got even better for JP, as he ended up walking away from the show with a cool £64,000 in his pocket.

