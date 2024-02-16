Mum who ‘died for 27 minutes’ reveals what she saw on the other side

‘It was so real, the colours were so vibrant’

A woman revealed what she saw when her heart stopped for 27 minutes.

Tina Hines was about to go on a hike with her husband, Brian, in Phoenix, Arizona, in February 2018 when she collapsed as they left.

Brian started giving her CPR and managed to momentarily revive her twice before paramedics arrived.

During the ambulance journey though, Tina’s heart kept stopping and she ended up being resuscitated six times before arriving at hospital.

In total, her heart had stopped for 27 minutes, MailOnline reports..

Once she had woken up from the harrowing ordeal, Tina gestured for a pen and paper. She then scrawled ‘it’s real’ on the paper, and nodded up to the sky.

Speaking to the Christian Broadcasting Network, the mum-of-four said: “Unbelievable rest and peacefulness of what I experienced was Jesus standing there with him arms open wide.

“And right behind Jesus standing there was this incredible glow.

“It was so real, the colours were so vibrant.”

Just a day after her near-death experience, Tina’s vital signs had returned to normal, leaving doctors amazed.

Tina Hines and her husband Brian (Facebook/It’s Real-Heaven)

Roughly 90 per cent of people who suffer a cardiac arrest outside of hospital die.

However, survival rates are around 45 per cent if a bystander performs CPR, so Brian almost certainly saved his wife’s life.

