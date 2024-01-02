Search icon

Lifestyle

02nd Jan 2024

Man went on spending spree after couple accidentally sent $750k house payment to wrong account

JOE

Man jailed after going on £420k spree after couple transfer house payment to wrong account

He was accidentally transferred the money by a couple trying to buy a home

A 24-year-old who went on a spending spree after $515,000 (£420,000) was mistakenly transferred into his account has been jailed.

Back in 2022, Abdel Ghadia pleaded guilty at Sydney’s Burwood Local Court to two counts of dealing with the proceeds of crime, having spent large portions of the money on everything from clothes and makeup to gold bullion and foreign exchange.

He ended up with the money after famous nutritionist Tara Thorne and her husband Corey, were nearing the final stages of buying a home last year.

Court documents showed that the Sydney couple were attempting to buy a new home in October 2020, and were nearing the final stages of the process by June the next year – at which point their broker told them to transfer $759,314 to a nominated Commonwealth Bank account to finalise the purchase.

However, the conveyancer came back to them to say that the bank wasn’t able to find the money, which never made it to the specified account.

Instead, they had sent the money to Ghadia.

The young lad, who is an aspiring rapper and had been earning $4,800 a month at a clothes warehouse, was apprehended and questioned by police in October 2021, telling officers he “just woke up and saw the money.”

After waking up to find the cash in his account, Ghadia decided to go on a wild shopping spree, starting off at the ABC Bullion store, where he spent a total of $598,188 on gold bars ranging in weight from 10oz to 1kg, with the purchases stretched out over six visits in June 2021.

He also spent $62,843 on a 500g gold bullion and 10oz bar at Queensland-based gold dealer Ainslie Bullion, as well as $48,222-worth of gold KHC coins.

Ghadia “wanted to give gold” to someone he “loved” – which he admitted to police upon his arrest – so he delved into the international money market to buy $14,490 in foreign exchange.

Between June and July that year, he also withdrew $13,600 in cash from ATMs across Sydney before finally splashing out $6,235 on clothes from Uniqlo and JD Sports and makeup from MECCA at Westfield Parramatta.

He was sentenced to 18 months in jail after pleading guilty.

Related links:

Topics:

Australia,Crime,Life,Money,News

RELATED ARTICLES

Outrage over dad’s method for making sure kids behave during Christmas

Christmas

Outrage over dad’s method for making sure kids behave during Christmas

By Charlie Herbert

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

Australia

Man keeps rock for years hoping it’s gold but it turns out to be even more valuable

By JOE

Woman fined £1,500 for flicking cigarette from car window

cigarettes

Woman fined £1,500 for flicking cigarette from car window

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

A man and his partner have made it their mission to review every coleslaw for the benefit of the internet

Fast Food

A man and his partner have made it their mission to review every coleslaw for the benefit of the internet

By Matt Tate

6 ace locations to hang out if you don’t drink

Drink

6 ace locations to hang out if you don’t drink

By Carl Anka

Husband gives vasectomy ring made from own sperm as Christmas gift to wife

Christmas

Husband gives vasectomy ring made from own sperm as Christmas gift to wife

By Kieran Galpin

Facebook has lost $500 billion since transforming into Meta

Billionaires

Facebook has lost $500 billion since transforming into Meta

By Danny Jones

Radio signal detected from alien planet

Alien

Radio signal detected from alien planet

By Callum Boyle

This mesmerising GIF shows every flight in the world over 24 hours

Travel

This mesmerising GIF shows every flight in the world over 24 hours

By JOE

Luke Littler reaches final of World Darts Championships

Darts World Championship

Luke Littler reaches final of World Darts Championships

By Callum Boyle

Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

Netflix reveals all of January’s new movies and series

By Stephen Porzio

‘My nephew put ham in my son’s PS5 – my sister should buy him a new one’

‘My nephew put ham in my son’s PS5 – my sister should buy him a new one’

By Nina McLaughlin

BBC forced to remove Wayne Rooney tweet after Gary Lineker tells them to ‘delete this’

Football

BBC forced to remove Wayne Rooney tweet after Gary Lineker tells them to ‘delete this’

By Callum Boyle

Scott Williams explains how he knew Michael van Gerwen was ‘off’ before the match even started

Darts

Scott Williams explains how he knew Michael van Gerwen was ‘off’ before the match even started

By JOE

Tributes pour in for talented 15-year-old surfer killed in shark attack in Australia

Lifestyle

Tributes pour in for talented 15-year-old surfer killed in shark attack in Australia

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Euro 2016 Week One: Here’s what we’ve learned

Euro 2016

Euro 2016 Week One: Here’s what we’ve learned

By Carl Anka

15 insults the token ginger of the group has to endure

Ginger

15 insults the token ginger of the group has to endure

By Rich Cooper

Whole of Ireland afraid of Khabib-McGregor rematch according to his manager

Conor McGregor

Whole of Ireland afraid of Khabib-McGregor rematch according to his manager

By Darragh Murphy

Three Rottweilers who mauled boy, two, to death are killed by police as probe continues

attack

Three Rottweilers who mauled boy, two, to death are killed by police as probe continues

By Kieran Galpin

Erik ten Hag and Christian Eriksen appear to have fixed Man United’s problem position

Arsenal

Erik ten Hag and Christian Eriksen appear to have fixed Man United’s problem position

By Robert Redmond

Gary Neville pays tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjær following departure

Football

Gary Neville pays tribute to Ole Gunnar Solskjær following departure

By Danny Jones

Load more stories