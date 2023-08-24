Search icon

Lifestyle

24th Aug 2023

‘I think being a hairy woman is super hot and others should embrace it’

Joseph Loftus

‘Hairy bodies are beautiful’

A body-confidence blogger in the UK has gone viral across the world for her approach to body-positivity.

Lydi Winter, who goes by @lydi.hairy on TikTok, advocates for a woman’s right not to shave their body hair by sharing countless videos of herself embracing her body in its natural state.

In one video, Winter says: “I’m a big body hair fan!! It took me a long time to get this comfortable… but I think anyone can get there.”

@lydi.hairy

Forgot to film any of the actual swimming… but at least I did a fun transition & you got to see my cute swimsuit and body hair 😉 #hairyfans #hairycreator #naturalbody #dailyvlog #traveltiktok #armpithair

♬ Feels Like Summer – Samuel Jack

In another video, Winter can be seen showing off her favourite orange bikini leading many in the comment section to voice their support and praise.

One person wrote: “I love how people like this are living how they want without falling into the pressure of how a ‘woman should look’.”

Another commented: “Y’all act like every human is supposed to be baby smooth. At least she has more confidence than any of y’all will have.”

A third wrote: “I wish this was the norm.” While a fourth commented: “Why is everyone shocked… like it’s normal to have hair there.”

@lydi.hairy

Pretty (& hairy!) girl era!! #hairycreator #naturalbody #bodyhair #dailyvlog #contentcreatorsoftiktok #UGCcontentcreator

♬ Pretty Girl Era – LU KALA

Another wrote: “You look fab, I’m sorry about the backhanded comments you receive. Keep doing you.”

Despite all the positive comments, there are still some who think a woman’s body should be hairless from top to bottom.

One person wrote: “I was not expecting that.” Another said: “I gasped out loud.” A third said: “Why don’t you shave?”

@lydi.hairy

Your girl just wants to build a Travel UGC page… so she can keep staying in these places for FREE. #dailyvlog #travelUGC #travel #fypシ #coldwater #coldwaterswimming

♬ original sound – hunter1sbae

Isn’t it time we just let people do what they want with their own bodies?

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

‘I think being a hairy woman is super hot and others should embrace it’

‘I think being a hairy woman is super hot and others should embrace it’

By Joseph Loftus

Nike agree to sell Mary Earps replica shirt following World Cup pressure

Nike agree to sell Mary Earps replica shirt following World Cup pressure

By Joseph Loftus

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president over kiss

Football

FIFA opens disciplinary proceedings against Spanish FA president over kiss

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Scared son inspires dad to invent a brilliant no-kill spider catcher

Life

Scared son inspires dad to invent a brilliant no-kill spider catcher

By Laura Holland

New Time Traveller’s Wife series airs ‘incestuous’ oral sex scene that has left everyone divided

HBO

New Time Traveller’s Wife series airs ‘incestuous’ oral sex scene that has left everyone divided

By Kieran Galpin

If Die Hard is a Christmas film, then so is Lethal Weapon

Christmas

If Die Hard is a Christmas film, then so is Lethal Weapon

By Danny Jones

The secret ingredient inside Kit Kats is not what we expected

Chocolate

The secret ingredient inside Kit Kats is not what we expected

By Laura Holland

Furious man’s selfie goes viral after prankster attaches padlock to his ear

Facebook

Furious man’s selfie goes viral after prankster attaches padlock to his ear

By JOE

Things I’m tired of hearing after coming out as bisexual

Bisexuality

Things I’m tired of hearing after coming out as bisexual

By Kevin Beirne

Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after incredibly nasty injury

Kevin Hart is in a wheelchair after incredibly nasty injury

By Joseph Loftus

‘I’m a mum of 12 and I’m sick of B&M’s Christmas stuff – I can’t afford it’

‘I’m a mum of 12 and I’m sick of B&M’s Christmas stuff – I can’t afford it’

By Joseph Loftus

93-year-old grandma’s reaction to her ex dying goes viral

Death

93-year-old grandma’s reaction to her ex dying goes viral

By Steve Hopkins

Puma makes history by giving birth to extremely rare albino cub

Animals

Puma makes history by giving birth to extremely rare albino cub

By Charlie Herbert

Jose Mourinho advises Mauricio Pochettino on how to handle Romelu Lukaku

Football

Jose Mourinho advises Mauricio Pochettino on how to handle Romelu Lukaku

By Callum Boyle

First ever photo of the Moon’s south pole released

First ever photo of the Moon’s south pole released

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Diego Maradona refuses to apologise for Hand of God goal, declining Peter Shilton reunion

Argentina (football)

Diego Maradona refuses to apologise for Hand of God goal, declining Peter Shilton reunion

By Reuben Pinder

Many Liverpool fans have already given up on Christian Benteke

Christian Benteke

Many Liverpool fans have already given up on Christian Benteke

By Nooruddean Choudry

Conor McGregor teases third fight with Nate Diaz

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor teases third fight with Nate Diaz

By Rudi Kinsella

Jamie Carragher is now a better pundit than Gary Neville

Gary Neville

Jamie Carragher is now a better pundit than Gary Neville

By Conan Doherty

Too much exercise is actually BAD for you, according to science

Too much exercise is actually BAD for you, according to science

By JOE

Left hooks don’t land much cleaner than this knockout of the year contender

Boxing

Left hooks don’t land much cleaner than this knockout of the year contender

By Darragh Murphy

Load more stories