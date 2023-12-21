Search icon

Health

21st Dec 2023

How your body transforms when you don’t drink for a month as sober Dry January looms

Charlie Herbert

One month without booze

There are far more benefits than just having no hangovers

Dry January has become a yearly tradition for some Brits, and with the bleak month about to begin, it’s once again time to put those beveraginos down.

While a month off might not seem like much – or, maybe too much for some – the benefits to the brain and body can’t be overlooked.

Participants probably also saved a bit of money, slept and ate better, probably performed better at work and were maybe even a little more bearable to live with.

Here’s a rundown of the changes those who have gone sober for a month might notice, according to Alcohol Change.

Skin

A side-effect that you’ll probably notice by simply looking in the mirror is that your skin should be feeling and looking much better by going teetotal. Alcohol reduces the production of the antidiuretic hormone vasopressin, which means you lose water and sodium more quickly when you drink.

With more vasopressin in your body, you should notice a lovely glow to your skin. A month off the booze should also result in any pores you have reducing in size.

Blood pressure

A few weeks off the sauce is also likely to see your blood pressure come down, particularly if you had high blood pressure to begin with. Studies have found that a month without booze is all it takes to start lowering your blood pressure.

Going a month without alcohol will have a number of benefits for your physical and mental health (Getty)

Liver

Even if your knowledge of the health impacts of drinking is pretty limited, you probably still know that your liver bears the brunt of the booze. This is the organ that processes alcohol into waste products. But the liver has hundreds of other tasks to do, so needless to say it would enjoy not having to worry about alcohol for a few weeks.

One study found that just four weeks without a drink can substantially reduce liver ‘stiffness’, which can be an early sign of liver disease.

Digestion

You may have noticed in the past that after drinking your bowel movements are, shall we say, different. If you suffer from bloating, wind, diarrhoea or constipation, chances are you’ll see an improvement in your symptoms after going one month without booze.

Brain

Psychologically and mentally, you’ll probably also see some improvements. Don’t be surprised if you find it easier to get to sleep at night, are better at decision-making, and see a general improvement in your mental health, probably helped in no small part by the fact you won’t have to deal with any hangxiety for a month.

Cancer

It’s a fact that drinking alcohol increases your risk of cancer. According to Cancer Research UK, alcohol causes seven different types of cancer, including breast, bowel and mouth cancer. So, giving up the drink for a month can help you reduce your risk of developing these.

Immune system

Alcohol suppresses your body’s immune system. By giving up booze, not only will you reduce your risk of catching a viruses like a cold but you’ll also probably recover quicker if you do come down with something.

Ahead of the winter months, there’s no better time to prepare your immune system really.

Of course, not everyone who gives up booze will feel all of these benefits at the same or in the same way. But even if you don’t notice them, going a month without alcohol will be doing you the world of good.

For more information about the impact reducing your alcohol intake will have on you, along with tips on how to cut down on the booze, you can visit the NHS website here.

Related links:

Bartender warns punters they’ll be judged for ordering double vodka tap water

‘Beer goggles’ study finds alcohol does not make people seem better looking

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

Topics:

Alcohol,Beer,Health,sober october

RELATED ARTICLES

Major UK pub chain offering free pints if you have a Tesco Clubcard

Beer

Major UK pub chain offering free pints if you have a Tesco Clubcard

By Charlie Herbert

Steve Jobs had a ‘beer test’ he used for Apple job interviews

Apple

Steve Jobs had a ‘beer test’ he used for Apple job interviews

By Charlie Herbert

Hospital evacuated after 88-year-old man arrives with WWI bomb up his rectum

Bomb

Hospital evacuated after 88-year-old man arrives with WWI bomb up his rectum

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Medical professionals ‘unaware’ of eye condition causing millions to experience frightening hallucinations

Eyes

Medical professionals ‘unaware’ of eye condition causing millions to experience frightening hallucinations

By Jack Peat

Is the spread of coronavirus in care homes inevitable?

Care homes

Is the spread of coronavirus in care homes inevitable?

By Oli Dugmore

Minister refuses to rule out closing schools in January

Coronavirus

Minister refuses to rule out closing schools in January

By Danny Jones

Truck driver saves man by parking under M62 to stop him jumping

Community

Truck driver saves man by parking under M62 to stop him jumping

By Danny Jones

Balding men say hair loss is holding them back from finding true love

bald

Balding men say hair loss is holding them back from finding true love

By Jack Peat

Susanna Reid apologises for ‘insensitive’ question to lesbian couple trying for baby

couples

Susanna Reid apologises for ‘insensitive’ question to lesbian couple trying for baby

By Danny Jones

Baby Guinness drinkers issued warning over festive season

Baby Guinness drinkers issued warning over festive season

By Ryan Grace

People ditching air fryers after discovering cheaper alternative that’s just as healthy

air fryer

People ditching air fryers after discovering cheaper alternative that’s just as healthy

By Charlie Herbert

Harry Redknapp claims one Liverpool player would ‘walk into almost any team in the Premier League’

Curtis Jones

Harry Redknapp claims one Liverpool player would ‘walk into almost any team in the Premier League’

By Callum Boyle

Debate over whether it’s cheaper to leave heating on constantly has finally been solved

cost of living

Debate over whether it’s cheaper to leave heating on constantly has finally been solved

By Charlie Herbert

Gran who charges for Christmas dinner ups her prices

Gran who charges for Christmas dinner ups her prices

By Joseph Loftus

Ally Pally crowd sing hilarious chant to Luke Littler after historic darts win

Darts

Ally Pally crowd sing hilarious chant to Luke Littler after historic darts win

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Celebrity Big Brother’s $1m guest has left the show

Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity Big Brother’s $1m guest has left the show

By JOE

Liverpool agree deal to sign Wolves forward Diogo Jota

Diogo Jota

Liverpool agree deal to sign Wolves forward Diogo Jota

By Wayne Farry

Disney’s content warnings aren’t bowing to PC pressure, they’re confronting the failures of the past

Disney’s content warnings aren’t bowing to PC pressure, they’re confronting the failures of the past

By Wil Jones

This is where Everton’s new stadium is likely to be built

Everton

This is where Everton’s new stadium is likely to be built

By Rob Burnett

Keir Starmer chased out of pub by landlord during campaign visit

Bath

Keir Starmer chased out of pub by landlord during campaign visit

By Nadine Batchelor-Hunt

What jobs would Premier League managers have if they weren’t in football? (Part 2)

Crystal Palace

What jobs would Premier League managers have if they weren’t in football? (Part 2)

By Wayne Farry

Load more stories