25th Sep 2023

Bartender warns punters they’ll be judged for ordering double vodka tap water

Charlie Herbert

Who is ordering this?

Many of us have probably felt a little bit judged by our drink order at least once. Whether it’s blokes who don’t want to admit they’d rather have a cocktail than a pint, or the one person in the group who’s ordering a vodka coke whilst everyone else is on beer, we seem to think our drink choice says a lot about us.

Of course, none of this matters. Like with everything in life, you like what you like, and there’s nothing wrong with that.

But it seems like there might be one drink out there that you most certainly will be judged for ordering – a double vodka water.

It’s difficult to understand the logic behind this drink. No flavour, no fizz, and it’s not even much cheaper when you’re still getting a double shot of vodka in it.

If you’re worried about calories and sugar, why wouldn’t you just go for a diet lemonade or cola as the mixer?

If you don’t want a sweet flavour, why not get a splash of tonic water?

It doesn’t make sense.

And one bartender has now taken to TikTok to warn any punters that they – and probably everyone else – will judge you for ordering this drink.

In a clip shared by PRYZM nightclub in Portsmouth, the member of staff mimics a voiceover while making a double vodka with water.

“You know what, I’m not judging you, but I’m just sayin’ that everyone else is gonna’,” the video says.

It was captioned: “No offence is you drink this but just NO.”

In the comments, other people who had worked in bars and pubs shared similar orders they’d received.

One person wrote: “I work in a small village pub and a lady came at 12 on Tuesday and had a double vodka water with a slice of lime and the judgment exuded from my body.”

Another said: “A guy once ordered jack daniels and water.”

Vile.

And someone else said they had people “with a straight face ask me for a double jameson’s and water…”

Deeply unsettling.

But the worst one of the lot probably goes to the person who said they were once asked for a “Havana [rum] and HOT water.”

Have a long, hard word with yourself if you reckon that sounds good.

