Search icon

Food

01st Sep 2023

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

Charlie Herbert

Experts warn Prosecco could no longer exist soon

Bad news for office parties

Experts have warned Prosecco drinkers that the much-loved bottle of fizz could soon become obsolete.

Scientists have predicted that some of the world’s most popular wines, such as Prosecco, could no longer exist as the cultures of the communities that produce them disappear.

Traditionally, the harvesting of grapes on steep slopes is done without the use of machines or mechanised tools, which makes this viticulture very difficult for an untrained person.

But climate change is threatening to disrupt the very specific and fragile climates these areas need to produce their distinctive grapes.

Researchers are therefore urging scientists and farmers to collaborate to try and work out a way to protect their centuries-old traditions.

Many areas that follow these traditional harvesting methods, such as the Champagne region of France and the Middle Rhine in Germany, have been designated as UNESCO world heritage sites.

Prosecco is an Italian white white produced in a region spanning the provinces in the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions and is named after the village of the same name near the city of Trieste.

In a paper published last month in the journal iScience, scientists raised their concerns around soil degradation and drought, which are the most prominent risks to Prosecco production brought on by climate change.

In particular it is “heroic viticulture” sites that are most at risk. These are vineyards that have a slope steeper than 30 percent, are located on small islands or at an altitude higher than 500 metres above sea level.

The Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene fall into this category.

The Conegliano and Valdobbiadene regions of northeast Italy are a Unesco’s World Heritage site (Getty)

Extreme weather brought on by climate change, such as intense and out-of-season rain, could have a disastrous effect on the unique soils of the area, potentially triggering “slope failures.”

Equally, prolonged periods of drought will be bad news for the Prosecco vineyards.

Researchers from the University of Padova also warned of the threat posed by the “rural exodus and a gradual abandonment of mountain landscapes” over the last five decades.

They explained: “The new generation is not attracted to continue working under extreme conditions if economic benefits are insignificant.”

The researchers also warned that the technological modernisation of society is “degrading” the cultural heritage of generations who lived before.

Lead author Dr Paolo Tarolli and his co-writers wrote: “The risk is not only losing an agricultural product or seeing a landscape change, negatively impacting the local economy.

“The risk is losing entire communities’ history and their cultural roots.”

The researchers did offer some hope though, saying that the “key to success lies in combining the traditional knowledge of winemakers with innovation and scientific rigor.”

They added: “In this way, farms can work closely with scientists to optimise investments for a more functional, sustainable, and safe agricultural landscape – a winning alliance to face these diverse natural and anthropogenic challenges.”

Related links:

‘Beer goggles’ study finds alcohol does not make people seem better looking

Woman shares genius hack that allows you to sneak wine into festivals using hollowed-out loaves of bread

Topics:

Alcohol,Food & Drink,Prosecco

RELATED ARTICLES

KFC has teamed up with Dead Man’s Fingers to create a limited-edition spiced rum and exclusive pop-up to celebrate  

Food & Drink

KFC has teamed up with Dead Man’s Fingers to create a limited-edition spiced rum and exclusive pop-up to celebrate  

By JOE

‘Beer goggles’ study finds alcohol does not make people seem better looking

Alcohol

‘Beer goggles’ study finds alcohol does not make people seem better looking

By Steve Hopkins

Drunk driver admits killing cyclist and burying his body

Alcohol

Drunk driver admits killing cyclist and burying his body

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Family swerve cost-of-living crisis by foraging for all their meals – only spending £5 a month at supermarket

cost of living

Family swerve cost-of-living crisis by foraging for all their meals – only spending £5 a month at supermarket

By Steve Hopkins

Manchester pub goers have found a pint that costs £15

Beer

Manchester pub goers have found a pint that costs £15

By Carl Anka

A 230-year-old secret stash of whiskey has been found beneath the Jameson distillery

Drink

A 230-year-old secret stash of whiskey has been found beneath the Jameson distillery

By Rich Cooper

New Milky Way Biscuits are hitting shelves next month

B&M

New Milky Way Biscuits are hitting shelves next month

By Kieran Galpin

Next week you will be able to get a free Gin and Tonic from a vending machine

Alcohol

Next week you will be able to get a free Gin and Tonic from a vending machine

By Reuben Pinder

A new generation has discovered Mike Parry eating cinnamon

cinnamon

A new generation has discovered Mike Parry eating cinnamon

By JOE

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

Entertainment

Brad Pitt reveals his Snatch performance was based on a Father Ted character

By Tom Todhunter

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

Cocaine

Jonah Hill snorted so much fake cocaine on Wolf of Wall Street set he had to be hospitalised

By Jack Peat

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

Entertainment

Margot Robbie insisted on doing Wolf Of Wall Street scene fully naked to make it more realistic

By Charlie Herbert

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: Week 362

By Charlie Herbert

England women’s manager dedicates Coach of the Year award to Spain’s national team

England women’s manager dedicates Coach of the Year award to Spain’s national team

By Joseph Loftus

Netflix is adding the greatest superhero show ever made

Batman

Netflix is adding the greatest superhero show ever made

By Rory Cashin

MORE FROM JOE

Your smartphone could be causing your skin outbreaks

Health

Your smartphone could be causing your skin outbreaks

By Alan Loughnane

Survey reveals the lies parents most commonly tell their kids

Children

Survey reveals the lies parents most commonly tell their kids

By Cassie Delaney

Woman sobs after £215 haircut that leaves her looking ‘like a Karen’

Comedy

Woman sobs after £215 haircut that leaves her looking ‘like a Karen’

By Danny Jones

Three-day lockdown imposed in Auckland due to presence of UK strain of Covid-19

Coronavirus

Three-day lockdown imposed in Auckland due to presence of UK strain of Covid-19

By Rudi Kinsella

David Moyes’ Spanish adventure may be coming to an end

David Moyes

David Moyes’ Spanish adventure may be coming to an end

By Tom Victor

Anyone who tells you darts isn’t a sport, stop talking to them

Darts

Anyone who tells you darts isn’t a sport, stop talking to them

By Conan Doherty

Load more stories