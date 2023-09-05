Search icon

News

05th Sep 2023

Gamers mocked for boycotting game which lets users choose gender pronouns

Charlie Herbert

‘People wanna get mad at anything nowadays’

Some gamers are being mocked for their anger at the fact that Starfield has an option to select the pronouns for your character.

The new role-playing game, which was released on Friday for those who pre-ordered, is one of the most-eagerly anticipated releases of 2023, and is produced by Bethesda, the company behind games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

The vast game allows players to spend hours upon hours completing its story, side missions and exploring planets. But some gamers were left furious by Starfield’s character customisation feature, which gives players the option to choose their character’s pronouns.

This includes the option to select they/them pronouns.

A small number of streamers have said the feature is an example of Bethesda going “woke”, with streamer Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm IV left outraged by the option to choose pronouns.

In a stream, Beahm said it “all makes sense now” when he noticed that the head of publishing at Bethesda, Pete Hines, has his pronouns in his social media bio.

The gamer claims to have been denied a deal with Bethesda due to “past controversies.”

Meanwhile, a clip of another streamer, known as ‘Heel vs Babyface’, getting particularly upset at pronouns has gone viral.

The gamer spent two-and-a-half minutes screaming to viewers about how the choice of pronouns meant he was being “dragged out” of the immersive experience of the game.

“Do you want to get immersed in our world? Yeah well guess what, f**king pronouns,” he screamed. “F**king gender ambiguity. F**king current-day California s**t, because that’s all we f**king know.”

The streamer has been roundly mocked for his reaction to the simple customisation feature, with some telling him to “grow up” and pointing out that it is “just a game.”

One person wondered why ‘Heel vs Babyface’ was suddenly getting wound up at pronouns when “gender-changing customizations” were a feature in games a decade ago.

And some simply pointed out that pronouns are a pretty basic rule of grammar that most people learn in the first years of primary school.

Related links:

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

Video game stories are better than film, say majority in study

Netflix has finally started streaming video games

Topics:

Gaming,Pronouns,starfield

RELATED ARTICLES

Could you play Football Manager non-stop for two days?

Football Manager

Could you play Football Manager non-stop for two days?

By Charlie Herbert

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

Gaming

Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

By Charlie Herbert

Grand Theft Auto fans stunned by leaks of ‘dynamic weather system’ in GTA 6

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto fans stunned by leaks of ‘dynamic weather system’ in GTA 6

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Downing Street issues winter warning as daily Covid cases near 50,000

Boris Johnson

Downing Street issues winter warning as daily Covid cases near 50,000

By Charlie Herbert

Alanis Morissette claims she was raped by multiple men when she was 15

Alanis Morissette

Alanis Morissette claims she was raped by multiple men when she was 15

By Kieran Galpin

Instant karma for this driver’s middle-finger gesture (video)

America

Instant karma for this driver’s middle-finger gesture (video)

By JOE

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski arrested at Kavanaugh protests

Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer and Emily Ratajkowski arrested at Kavanaugh protests

By Alan Loughnane

Manchester and Birmingham Christmas Markets confirmed to go ahead this year

Christmas

Manchester and Birmingham Christmas Markets confirmed to go ahead this year

By Danny Jones

Cruise ship five times bigger than Titanic to make its maiden voyage next year

Cruise ship

Cruise ship five times bigger than Titanic to make its maiden voyage next year

By Simon Kelly

Major incident declared after 52-seater-bus crash on Pembrokeshire bridge

Major incident declared after 52-seater-bus crash on Pembrokeshire bridge

By Joseph Loftus

People only just discovering how Wheatus sang the ‘female part’ of Teenage Dirtbag

Music

People only just discovering how Wheatus sang the ‘female part’ of Teenage Dirtbag

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix drops first trailer for Chicken Run 2

Netflix drops first trailer for Chicken Run 2

By Joseph Loftus

Jorge Vilda sacked as Spain’s Women’s head coach

Football

Jorge Vilda sacked as Spain’s Women’s head coach

By Callum Boyle

McDonald’s Monopoly is returning to UK stores tomorrow

Fast Food

McDonald’s Monopoly is returning to UK stores tomorrow

By Charlie Herbert

Rachel Riley slams Man United over new domestic abuse claims involving Antony

Antony

Rachel Riley slams Man United over new domestic abuse claims involving Antony

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Halifax player signs new contract, immediately goes to Love Island villa

Entertainment

Halifax player signs new contract, immediately goes to Love Island villa

By Callum Boyle

Stone Roses ticket prices released…and fans are split over the cost

feature-homepage

Stone Roses ticket prices released…and fans are split over the cost

By Matt Stanger

Auxerre set to sack manager after sticking up middle finger to opposition fans

Auxerre

Auxerre set to sack manager after sticking up middle finger to opposition fans

By Callum Boyle

Classic 90s cartoon Animaniacs is getting rebooted, and here’s the first trailer

Animaniacs

Classic 90s cartoon Animaniacs is getting rebooted, and here’s the first trailer

By Wil Jones

Pep Guardiola jokes Everton fans’ full-time reaction to his team was prompted by Liverpool clash

Everton

Pep Guardiola jokes Everton fans’ full-time reaction to his team was prompted by Liverpool clash

By Simon Lloyd

FIFPRO call for urgent compulsory breaks for footballers to prevent burnout

Fifpro

FIFPRO call for urgent compulsory breaks for footballers to prevent burnout

By Daniel Brown

Load more stories