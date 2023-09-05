Gamers mocked for boycotting game which lets users choose gender pronouns

‘People wanna get mad at anything nowadays’

Some gamers are being mocked for their anger at the fact that Starfield has an option to select the pronouns for your character.

The new role-playing game, which was released on Friday for those who pre-ordered, is one of the most-eagerly anticipated releases of 2023, and is produced by Bethesda, the company behind games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.

The vast game allows players to spend hours upon hours completing its story, side missions and exploring planets. But some gamers were left furious by Starfield’s character customisation feature, which gives players the option to choose their character’s pronouns.

This includes the option to select they/them pronouns.

A small number of streamers have said the feature is an example of Bethesda going “woke”, with streamer Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm IV left outraged by the option to choose pronouns.

In a stream, Beahm said it “all makes sense now” when he noticed that the head of publishing at Bethesda, Pete Hines, has his pronouns in his social media bio.

The gamer claims to have been denied a deal with Bethesda due to “past controversies.”

Dr. Disrespect was rejected a Starfield sponsorship deal due to his recent transphobia, and he got triggered on stream because the head of Bethesda publishing has pronouns in his bio



These guys wouldn't survive MW2 lobbies if pronouns trigger them pic.twitter.com/mg1cu5XeH2 — thaena 🌸 (@ppPepoComfy) September 2, 2023

Meanwhile, a clip of another streamer, known as ‘Heel vs Babyface’, getting particularly upset at pronouns has gone viral.

The gamer spent two-and-a-half minutes screaming to viewers about how the choice of pronouns meant he was being “dragged out” of the immersive experience of the game.

“Do you want to get immersed in our world? Yeah well guess what, f**king pronouns,” he screamed. “F**king gender ambiguity. F**king current-day California s**t, because that’s all we f**king know.”

The streamer has been roundly mocked for his reaction to the simple customisation feature, with some telling him to “grow up” and pointing out that it is “just a game.”

One person wondered why ‘Heel vs Babyface’ was suddenly getting wound up at pronouns when “gender-changing customizations” were a feature in games a decade ago.

So, they decided to have a whinge that an "option" was in a video game?

Didn't see anyone mad back in 2013 when Saints Row 4 had all the gender-changing customizations anyone would want available, but I guess it's only recently that "pronouns" are such a huge issue.

The rage is… — Huggable Orcness (@KorenSolust) September 3, 2023

It’s just a game bro — CookSux (@CookSux) September 3, 2023

People just wanna get mad at anything nowadays. It's a game. Relax — WildFoxXx💚 (@WildFoxoxo) September 4, 2023

Grow up — Ralphyy | FNATIC (@RalphyyR6) September 3, 2023

All he had to do was select he/him, it ain’t that deep bro. It’s there for people who aren’t like you and that’s fine.



I can’t imagine letting something that doesn’t affect me have that much power over me, yeesh, gotta be a person of seriously weak character to get that rattled. https://t.co/cLeTnHzElK — True Vanguard (@TheTrueVanguard) September 3, 2023

And some simply pointed out that pronouns are a pretty basic rule of grammar that most people learn in the first years of primary school.

It needs to get a grip if it's this passionate about something that doesn't effect it. (Sorry for my use of the term "it" but it hates pronouns so must not use them). — Titanium Rolo 🔜#i71 🎮🧡 (@TitaniumRolo) September 3, 2023

I’m still convinced most of the people complaining about pronouns don’t actually know what a pronoun is, because they think it’s some new woke thing, and don’t understand it’s just a standard grammar rule. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 3, 2023

Related links:

Red Dead Redemption 3 confirmed by Rockstar parent company

Video game stories are better than film, say majority in study

Netflix has finally started streaming video games