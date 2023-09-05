Gamers mocked for boycotting game which lets users choose gender pronouns

‘People wanna get mad at anything nowadays’
Some gamers are being mocked for their anger at the fact that Starfield has an option to select the pronouns for your character.
The new role-playing game, which was released on Friday for those who pre-ordered, is one of the most-eagerly anticipated releases of 2023, and is produced by Bethesda, the company behind games such as The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and Fallout 4.
The vast game allows players to spend hours upon hours completing its story, side missions and exploring planets. But some gamers were left furious by Starfield’s character customisation feature, which gives players the option to choose their character’s pronouns.
This includes the option to select they/them pronouns.
A small number of streamers have said the feature is an example of Bethesda going “woke”, with streamer Herschel ‘Guy’ Beahm IV left outraged by the option to choose pronouns.
In a stream, Beahm said it “all makes sense now” when he noticed that the head of publishing at Bethesda, Pete Hines, has his pronouns in his social media bio.
The gamer claims to have been denied a deal with Bethesda due to “past controversies.”
Meanwhile, a clip of another streamer, known as ‘Heel vs Babyface’, getting particularly upset at pronouns has gone viral.
The gamer spent two-and-a-half minutes screaming to viewers about how the choice of pronouns meant he was being “dragged out” of the immersive experience of the game.
“Do you want to get immersed in our world? Yeah well guess what, f**king pronouns,” he screamed. “F**king gender ambiguity. F**king current-day California s**t, because that’s all we f**king know.”
The streamer has been roundly mocked for his reaction to the simple customisation feature, with some telling him to “grow up” and pointing out that it is “just a game.”
One person wondered why ‘Heel vs Babyface’ was suddenly getting wound up at pronouns when “gender-changing customizations” were a feature in games a decade ago.
And some simply pointed out that pronouns are a pretty basic rule of grammar that most people learn in the first years of primary school.
