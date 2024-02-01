Search icon

01st Feb 2024

The first ever PlayStation 6 exclusive may just have been announced

Stephen Porzio

The game has been described as ‘completely new action espionage for the next-generation’.

Legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima has revealed first details on an upcoming project he is working on, leaving fans speculating if it could be the first PlayStation 6 exclusive title.

Kojima made the announcement of the new game, while appearing at PlayStation’s State of Play event on Wednesday (31 January) to promote his Death Stranding sequel, due for release next year.

Going by the working title Physint, the video game designer described the project as “completely new action espionage for the next-generation”.

“It will be created using cutting-edge technology and the best talents from around the world, both from film and video games,” he added in a tweet.

“Of course this is an interactive game, but the look, story, theme, cast, acting, fashion, sound, etc… are all at the next level of digital entertainment that could be called a movie”.

Appearing in a video opposite Head of PlayStation Studios, Hermen Hulst, Kojima also said about Physint: “Preparations are underway but production will begin in earnest at Kojima Productions after Death Stranding 2.

“Two years from now, I will celebrate the 40th anniversary of my game production career. I am confident that this title will be the culmination of my work.

“We hope to transcend the barriers between film and video games.”

Further details about Physint are being kept under wraps, but this has not stopped people from speculating that the project could be made with the PS6 in mind.

While Sony has made no comments about such a console, many predict one will be released in the next few years – possibly coinciding with Physint’s eventual release.

