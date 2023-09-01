Insomnia the Gaming Festival returns to NEC Birmingham

Calling all gaming fans!

Insomnia the Gaming Festival, the UK’s biggest gaming festival, returns to NEC Birmingham from the 7th to the 10th of September.

The four-day event has been running since 1999 and this year’s edition offers immersive experiences with hundreds of games available to play throughout the weekend, from the latest releases, VR games, and tabletop to retro classics.

The festival also features major grassroots esports tournaments with finals being played live on the main stage, the latest gaming tech, cosplay competitions, plus many creators and voice actors from around the world. Taking place twice a year at the NEC Birmingham and is organised by Player1 Events.

JOE also have 5 pairs of weekend tickets to give away, with 10 runners-up getting a pair of day tickets to the show. To enter, click here*.

This year, Bandai Namco UK will be joining the Insomnia lineup bringing with them the latest instalment in the iconic TEKKEN franchise. This will be the first opportunity for consumers to get hands-on with TEKKEN 8 in the UK and go head-to-head in 1v1 matches.

Also joining the lineup is Nintendo UK who will be bringing the Splatoon 3 European Championship 2023 UK & Ireland Finals live to the Insomnia Stage. Other new playable games at the show include Moving Out 2 and Headbangers Rhythm Royale from Team17. The Indieverse will also showcase a handpicked selection of captivating indie titles such as Ascend, Aiyana, D.R.O.S, Mobbers, and many more.

For those seeking immersive experiences, meetspaceVR will be showcasing their Zero Latency VR, transporting attendees to new dimensions in multiple game modes. The adrenaline-pumping Zombie Checkpoint, run by the double award-winning zombie experience company, Zombie Infection, is back for those who want to put those COD skills to good use.

From stunning cosplays to engaging discussions with beloved content creators, there’s something to captivate every gaming enthusiast on the Insomnia Stage. Session Zero promises a truly immersive live Dungeons & Dragons experience, while the Ubisoft UK Cosplay Competition celebrates the creativity and passion of cosplayers, offering them the chance to bring their favourite Ubisoft characters to life.

Returning once again is the one-of-a-kind live-action, text-based adventure game The Dark Room: Final Final Final Final Final Fantasy XXXVIIII_v3_draft_final.mp4, (yes that’s the real name) led by John Robertson

Fans of Final Fantasy XVI will get the chance to meet English voice actor Ben Starr, renowned for lending his voice to the game’s protagonist, Clive Rosfield, as well as Neil Newbon and Devora Wilde, notable for their roles in the recently launched RPG Baldur’s Gate 3 as Astarion and Lae’zel respectively.

Adding to the roster of guests, Faya Mata, renowned for her roles as the voice of Lulu in League of Legends and Aqua from KonoSuba, will be present. Joining her is Elle Newlands, the talented voice artist behind the character Horizon in Apex Legends, as well as Harry McEntire (Saturday only), celebrated for his portrayal of Aethelwold in The Last Kingdom.

Completing this lineup is British YouTuber Pyrocynical, known for his commentary on gaming and internet culture. Intel returns to Insomnia, teaming up with Asus, MSI, and Razer to bring visitors The Intel Arc Zone, PC Build Zone, and mini-tournaments.

Joining Intel is Overclockers, a leading name in PC gaming tech, featuring brands like Corsair, Asus, Noblechairs, and WD Black. Other featured brands at the show this year include Lenovo, GT Omega as well as esports teams ITB, EXCEL, and Endpoint.

For enthusiasts of esports, the Valorant iSeries Challenge will be back, and new for this year is the Valorant Women’s Cup presented by EE and EXCEL.

Alongside this, the event will also host the League of Legends, Rocket League, and Team Fortress 2 iSeries Opens. Counter-Strike also returns to Insomnia and with a new collaboration it’s bigger than ever this September, as the strongest teams from the UK and Ireland compete for their share of €15,000 and a coveted spot in the National Championships ESL Pro League (EPL) Season 19 EU Pre-Qualifier. We have also partnered with neighbouring show ALGS to give Insomnia ticket holders 20% off ALGS tickets creating an esports lineup like no other.

For more information on show content, guest announcements, and ticket options visit www.insomniagamingfestival.com.

(*T&Cs: entrants must be 18+, travel and accommodation to the event are not included, tickets cannot be re-sold and transferred to a different name.

