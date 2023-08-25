Bandai Namco UK brings TEKKEN 8 to Insomnia the Gaming Festival this autumn

The TEKKEN saga continues

The TEKKEN saga continues Bandai Namco Entertainment UK is attending at the 71st Insomnia the Gaming Festival this September, where it will be showcasing TEKKEN 8, the newest entry in the legendary TEKKEN franchise.

This will be the first opportunity for consumers to get hands-on with TEKKEN 8 in the UK and go head-to-head in 1v1 matches.

Insomnia the Gaming Festival will run from 7-10 September 2023, and if you want to be one of the first people in the UK to play the game then you can buy your tickets here.

“Fist Meets Fate” in the dramatic new storyline in TEKKEN 8. The TEKKEN series holds the Guinness World Record for being the longest-running video game storyline, with the newest installment continuing the tragic saga of the Mishima and Kazama bloodlines and their world-shaking father-and-son grudge matches.

This latest saga begins where the previous title left off, with a world mired deep in the devastating war between Kazuya Mishima and Jin Kazama. After suffering what seems to be a defeat from Kazuya, Jin faces his own fate. His mother, Jun Kazama, appears after her absence from the TEKKEN franchise to try and turn the tide in this blood feud.

The game is releasing on 26th January 2024, exclusively on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC, using the power of this generation of consoles to offer a visually stunning experience along with a vision promoting aggressiveness and spectacular battle action.

