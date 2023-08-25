People are getting ‘Barbie botox’ for a ‘longer, more doll-like neck’ following success of movie

Barbie botox is the latest trend taking over social media – but what actually is it?

The trend is going viral online and essentially sees people trying to achieve a Barbie-like physique, with a longer, more doll-like neck.

The procedure was first made a thing to help those with back tension. It aims to help release any tension in the overworked trapezius muscles to minimise migraines and intense neck tension.

The procedure is now, however, being used for cosmetic purposes in order to diminish the size of shoulders and elongating the neck.

“When Botox is injected into a muscle, it stops the connection to the nerve,” Dr. Parisha Acharya, lead cosmetic doctor at renowned London medical aesthetics clinic Waterhouse Young told CNN. “Over time it leads to a weakening and paralysis of the muscle. Indirectly, the muscle shrinks away.”

Barbie botox has garnered more than 7 million views on TikTok as various clinics and spas are documenting the process.

It is important to know that if it is administered incorrectly or at the wrong dosage, it could potentially leave your muscle paralysed.

The neurotoxin in the injection can also sometimes migrate from the original injection site, which can cause the nerve connection to weaken the surrounding muscles.

The procedure first started trending after TikTok star Isabelle Lux shared her journey after getting it done.

The 32-year-old content creator from Palm Beach, Florida, documented her journey on social media after being gifted the $1,200 treatment by an on-demand booking app for aesthetic services.

The amount of botox injected depends on the size of the trapezius muscles and varies between 40 and 75 units of neurotoxin, lasting between four and six months.

