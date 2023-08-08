Search icon

Fitness & Health

08th Aug 2023

Horrifying moment man’s neck is crushed by squat machine at the gym

Callum Boyle

There is a chance he may never walk again

A man may never be able to walk again after he was involved in a horrifying accident while using a squat machine in a gym.

Regilânio da Silva, 42, was training at the 220 Fit gym in Juazeiro do Norte where he was using a squat plate which was holding up to 150kg of plates.

In the CCTV footage captured on August 4, Da Silva was seen resting in between sets before being hit by the plates as the squat machine collapsed over his neck.

Luckily for the 42-year-old, three men quickly rushed over to the scene and were able to get the weights off before he was taken to hospital.

Da Silva underwent four hours of treatment to stabilise his neck however it is unlikely that he will ever walk again – with doctors giving him a one per cent chance of doing so.

Dr José Correia, a neurosurgeon told Brazilian news outlet G1: “It depends a lot on the degree of injury at first, the level of return of previous functions.

“There are neither motor nor sensitive components, unfortunately. It is the most serious injury there is from the point of view of neurological damage.

“The chance is, statistically, less than 1% of the return of motor and sensitive functions.”

Despite the equipment clearly falling on Da Silva, 220 Fit gym have claimed that there was nothing wrong with the machine which had only been purchased two months before. Although there’s confusion about how the accident happened, Da Silva’s family claim they and the gym equally paid for the cost of his surgery, which amounted to around £5,400.

Related links:

Topics:

Gym,Health and Fitness

RELATED ARTICLES

Bruce Bogtrotter star quit acting after Matilda to become a doctor

doctor

Bruce Bogtrotter star quit acting after Matilda to become a doctor

By Jack Peat

‘I was kicked out of the gym for staring at a woman working out – but I’m blind’

Exercise

‘I was kicked out of the gym for staring at a woman working out – but I’m blind’

By Steve Hopkins

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is absolutely stacked – but says he still can’t out-lift his dad

Arnold Schwarzenegger

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is absolutely stacked – but says he still can’t out-lift his dad

By Jack Peat

MORE FROM JOE

Anderson Silva still one of the UFC’s all-time greats as he turns 40

Anderson Silva

Anderson Silva still one of the UFC’s all-time greats as he turns 40

By Ben Kenyon

Nine stone Canadian deadlifts over four times his own bodyweight for new world record

Deadlifts

Nine stone Canadian deadlifts over four times his own bodyweight for new world record

By Alex Roberts

Cyclist with ‘world’s biggest quads’ shares his brutal leg workout

Bodybuilding

Cyclist with ‘world’s biggest quads’ shares his brutal leg workout

By Alex Roberts

Man breaks world record after running 524 miles on a treadmill

Cardio

Man breaks world record after running 524 miles on a treadmill

By Alex Roberts

Try these 4 delicious protein-packed Christmas treats

Christmas

Try these 4 delicious protein-packed Christmas treats

By Ben Kenyon

Total Transformation: Week Two

Total Transformation

Total Transformation: Week Two

By Reuben Pinder

Trailer for John Wick spin-off drops and it looks even more brutal than the films

Trailer for John Wick spin-off drops and it looks even more brutal than the films

By Tom Todhunter

“My parents dumped me 36 hours after I was born and rejected me again in my 20s”

“My parents dumped me 36 hours after I was born and rejected me again in my 20s”

By Joseph Loftus

Saudi Arabia’s 75-mile long skyscraper is under construction

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia’s 75-mile long skyscraper is under construction

By Charlie Herbert

Bald man spends thousands to have hair tattooed on his head

Bald man spends thousands to have hair tattooed on his head

By Joseph Loftus

Jordan Henderson sharing why he left Liverpool for Al Ettifaq has angered fans

Football

Jordan Henderson sharing why he left Liverpool for Al Ettifaq has angered fans

By Callum Boyle

Boxer turns up to Anthony Joshua presser as Spider-Man and mocks the size of his penis

Boxer turns up to Anthony Joshua presser as Spider-Man and mocks the size of his penis

By Steve Hopkins

MORE FROM JOE

Ridley Scott blames his film flop on millennials using ‘f**king cellphones’

Ben Affleck

Ridley Scott blames his film flop on millennials using ‘f**king cellphones’

By Adam Bloodworth

AI prediction of what Donald Trump’s arrest would look like sends internet into meltdown

America

AI prediction of what Donald Trump’s arrest would look like sends internet into meltdown

By Charlie Herbert

Slavia Prague defender bails out Pedro after horrific miss with bonkers own goal

Chelsea FC

Slavia Prague defender bails out Pedro after horrific miss with bonkers own goal

By Reuben Pinder

Manchester United spotted training in a car park ahead of Northampton Town cup tie

Jose Mourinho

Manchester United spotted training in a car park ahead of Northampton Town cup tie

By Rob Burnett

Alexis Sanchez shares pic of hideously swollen ankle following Copa America victory

Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez shares pic of hideously swollen ankle following Copa America victory

By Ben Kiely

Conor McGregor seems to have learned a great deal from Ronda Rousey loss

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor seems to have learned a great deal from Ronda Rousey loss

By JOE

Load more stories