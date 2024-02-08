Search icon

Fitness & Health

08th Feb 2024

Men with larger noses have bigger penises, a study shows

Callum Boyle

Penis

Maybe having a big nose isn’t a bad thing.

Though the general consensus points towards large feet as being a sign of endowment, a study has revealed that it’s actually big noses that hint at a larger penis.

Researchers at the Kyoto Prefectural University of Medicine in May 2021 revealed that there is a clear correlation between the size of a man’s nose and that of his penis, reports Men’s Health.

Published in the medical journal Basic and Clinical Andrology, the research shows that men with larger noses had an erect penis length of at least 5.3 inches. In contrast, men with smaller noses had a penis length of 4.1 inches when erect.

The researchers found this revelation by looking at 126 male corpses within three days of their death. After considering factors like height and weight, the scientists then worked out the ‘stretched penile length” (SPL) of each corpse. They also found that there was no connection between large feet and the size of a man’s penis- shocker, right!

“The fact that nose size is related to SPL indicates that penile length may not be determined by age, height or body weight but has already been determined by birth,” the study said.

“Although our results are useless for forensic purposes, understanding the growing process of penis or facial features may be very important for extrapolating foetal androgen levels and following male genital functions.”

The research has not yet been conducted in other countries, which could then lead to a wider understanding of male anatomy.

So next time you call someone Pinnochio or ridicule them for their enormous snozzle, just remember they are probably packing some serious heat down below.

